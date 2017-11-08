Nov. 7 Election Results

City of Clayton Mayor (Elect 1)
Joyce Deitering (incumbent)
1666
Mike Stevens
1697
City of Clayton – Council at large (Elect 3)
Brendan R. Bachman
1680
Tina M. Kelly (incumbent)
1963
Greg Merkle (incumbent)
2033
Englewood City Council (Elect 3)
Andrew Gough (incumbent)
1580
Michael Kline (incumbent)
1842
Jim Silko (incumbent)
1549
Union City Council (Elect 3)
David Blackwell (incumbent)
766
Helen Oberer (incumbent)
681
Robin M. Perkins (incumbent)
615
Phillipsburg Council (Elect 4)
Doug Allen
72
Steven B. Booker (incumbent)
74
Paul J. Gibson (incumbent)
42
Keith D. Koontz (incumbent)
85
Charles W. Marquis (incumbent)
64
Phillipsburg Board of Public Affairs
No candidate filed
Clay Township Trustee (Elect 2)
Jeffery J. Requarth
1315
Dave Vore (incumbent)
1324
Dale Winner (incumbent)
1093
Northmont School Board (Elect 3)
Linda Blum (incumbent)
4983
Chris G. Pulos
4200
Jane A. Woodie (incumbent)
4698
Clayton
Fire and EMS Levy (Issue 7)
For: 2790
Against: 658
Police Levy (Issue 8)
For: 2697
Against: 764
Phillipsburg
Issue 20 income tax rate
from 1.5 percent to 2 percent
For: 60
Against: 62
Clay Township
Issue 24 Fire and EMS services
For: 1162
Against: 1231
Issue 39 MVCTC
Bond Issue & Tax Levy
For: 23603
Against: 21343