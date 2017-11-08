Posted on by

Nov. 7 Election Results


City of Clayton Mayor (Elect 1)

Joyce Deitering (incumbent)

1666

Mike Stevens

1697

City of Clayton – Council at large (Elect 3)

Brendan R. Bachman

1680

Tina M. Kelly (incumbent)

1963

Greg Merkle (incumbent)

2033

Englewood City Council (Elect 3)

Andrew Gough (incumbent)

1580

Michael Kline (incumbent)

1842

Jim Silko (incumbent)

1549

Union City Council (Elect 3)

David Blackwell (incumbent)

766

Helen Oberer (incumbent)

681

Robin M. Perkins (incumbent)

615

Phillipsburg Council (Elect 4)

Doug Allen

72

Steven B. Booker (incumbent)

74

Paul J. Gibson (incumbent)

42

Keith D. Koontz (incumbent)

85

Charles W. Marquis (incumbent)

64

Phillipsburg Board of Public Affairs

No candidate filed

Clay Township Trustee (Elect 2)

Jeffery J. Requarth

1315

Dave Vore (incumbent)

1324

Dale Winner (incumbent)

1093

Northmont School Board (Elect 3)

Linda Blum (incumbent)

4983

Chris G. Pulos

4200

Jane A. Woodie (incumbent)

4698

Clayton

Fire and EMS Levy (Issue 7)

For: 2790

Against: 658

Police Levy (Issue 8)

For: 2697

Against: 764

Phillipsburg

Issue 20 income tax rate

from 1.5 percent to 2 percent

For: 60

Against: 62

Clay Township

Issue 24 Fire and EMS services

For: 1162

Against: 1231

Issue 39 MVCTC

Bond Issue & Tax Levy

For: 23603

Against: 21343

