Rotary reviews new software

ENGLEWOOD — David Wolfe, secretary of the Northmont Rotary, reviewed the new software in use by the club.

In addition to having all of the necessary contact information, it has forms for proposing new members, an archive of past programs, links to upcoming Rotary events, etc.

This software, known as Clubrunner, is a significantly more user friendly program and should encourage more participation as well as making information readily available, even for individuals that had to miss a meeting.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

