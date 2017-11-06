Free tickets available for holiday concerts

DAYTON — The U.S. Air Force Band of Flight will celebrate the holidays with a variety of new and classic holiday favorites by performing three concerts at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Dec. 15-17.

The concert on Friday, Dec. 15 will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by matinee performances on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 starting at 2 p.m. both days. All performances will take place in the museum’s Carney Auditorium and last approximately 70-90 minutes.

Due to the popularity of these free concerts, tickets are required and limited to four tickets per person. Public distribution will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. Requests made before this time will not be accepted.

Tickets may be obtained one of three ways. Beginning Nov. 8, requests can be made in person at the museum Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Those who cannot make it in person may request tickets by calling (937) 255-5924 or by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BQMH559. Those requesting tickets must provide their name, phone number, mailing address, preferred date and the number of tickets they would like mailed to them. The tickets will be mailed beginning November 15.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 360 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about one million visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

Staff Report

For more information, please contact the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at (937) 255-5924.

