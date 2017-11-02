Morning Glory Garden Club celebrates 40 years

PHILLIPSBURG — The Morning Glory Garden Club held their Open Meeting and Celebrated their 40th Anniversary on Monday, October 16 at the Phillipsburg Hunters Club. Several area Garden Clubs were there to help celebrate.

Bob Menker of Patterson Florist was the featured speaker.

Rosemary Bridenbaugh with the help of Grace Dinsmore of the Brookville Leaf and Blossom Garden Club started the Morning Glory Garden Club. They were organized on January 24, 1977, Federated in 1977 and became affiliated with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs in May of 1977.

Sharon Walker was presented with a rose as she is the only Charter Member still attending.

At the November meeting being held at The Hunters Club in Phillipsburg the club will be collecting care packages and Christmas cards for the military organization; “Operation Show our Love.”

Morning Glory Garden Club Charter Member Sharon Walker poses with a cake recognizing the club’s 40th anniversary. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_MorningGlory.jpg Morning Glory Garden Club Charter Member Sharon Walker poses with a cake recognizing the club’s 40th anniversary. Photo submitted