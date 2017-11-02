Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Sept. 29

City of Englewood

Report 17-064564: A pair of Northmont High School students were criminally trespassed from the Kleptz Early Learning Center. The pair was recorded on surveillance cameras entering the building after school hours and pulling classroom doors trying to find an open door. As they did they recorded their actions on a cellphone. Something must have scared them as they are then seen running back towards the door they entered and then exited the building.

Thursday, Oct. 5

City of Union

Report 17-059894: An unknown subject poured an orange/yellow substance on top of a vehicle’s windshield in the 100 block of Shoemaker Lane. When the owner took the vehicle to a detail shop they received an estimate of $500 to repair the damage.

Thursday, Oct. 12

City of Union

Report 17-061699: Linda A. Miller, 47, of Union, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Oct. 14

City of Union

Report 17-062375: Police responded to the 3400 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road on a loud music complaint. The music was turned down and officers cleared the scene.

Sunday, Oct. 15

City of Union

Report 17-062434: A 15-year-old female was charged with being unruly on Marrett Farm Road and released to her parent.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

City of Union

Report 17-063102: Steven P. Carpenter, 40, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Clay Township

Report 17-20139-10: Unknown subjects knocked over and dented a mailbox in the 11400 block of Wengerlawn Rd.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Clay Township

Report 17-20145-10: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 10900 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road. The male half agreed to vacate the premises for the night. No charges were filed.

Report 17-20146-10: A Bobcat front skid loader was found abandoned in the weeds behind a residence in the 9100 block of Wellbaum Road. Bobcat of Dayton was contacted and provided with a serial number and the business advised the skid loader had been sold to Brown’s Nursery. Brown’s was notified that their Bobcat had been recovered. The business was unable to determine when the Bobcat had been stolen.

Friday, Oct. 20

City of Union

Report 17-063792: Police responded to the 100 block of Phillipsburg-Union Road on the report of a security camera being removed from a residence. The victim stated that he has had problems with his neighbor coming onto his property and moving items in his yard without permission. He installed security cameras and one captured footage of a subject removing the camera from the home, but it did not capture the suspect’s face. The footage shows a man wearing blue jeans with holes in them and brown work boots. The victim filed a criminal trespass warning. Police tried to serve the warning but could not locate him. The complaint was sent by certified mail.

Report 17-063923: Police responded to Calmont Farm Circle where a resident’s son rented out a room to a stranger without permission. Anthony D. Mayo, 30, of Union, was charged with theft by deception and theft without consent. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Saturday, Oct. 21

City of Union

Report 17-064183: Chanessa M. Jadwin, 36, of Union, was charged with menacing in the 800 block of W. Martindale Rd. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Clay Township

Report 17-20157-10: A vehicle left the roadway in the 6900 block of Phillipsburg-Union Road and damaged a pair of mailboxes.

Report 17-20166-10: During a traffic stop a backseat passenger was discovered to be a wanted subject. Clinton R. Green, Jr., 46, of West Alexandria, was arrested on a warrant issued by Jackson Township Police for failure to appear in court. Green was released to a Jackson Twp. officer.

Report 17-20173-10: Police responded to Beachview Drive on an overdose. A white male was treated by Brookville Medic 77 with three doses of Narcan and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Report 17-20171-10: An officer observed a vehicle parked in the Royal Oak Cemetery lot occupied by two females. As he approached both females began moving around in the vehicle. When the officer walked up to the vehicle both women appeared nervous. Brittany Coty Rae Combs, 24, of Lewisburg, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Daniele M. Mantia, 20, of Brookville, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Combs and Mantia were each issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Oct. 22

City of Clayton

Report 17-2083: An unknown subject used a rock to break the driver’s side window on a pickup truck at Garden Woods Apartments. The lock to the bed cover was also damaged.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

City of Englewood

Report 17-064836: An unknown subject damaged the rear door on a residence in the 5500 block of Savina Ave. The resident discovered the damage after returning home from dropping her kids off at school.

Report 17-064900: Police responded to Walmart on a theft in progress. Upon arrival a store security agent said he observed a known female attempting to push a cart of merchandise out of the grocery doors. When confronted the female abandoned the cart, entered a vehicle and fled the lot at a high rate of speed. Elizabeth J. Dillon, 40, of Fairborn, was charged with theft without consent. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 17-064911: A 14-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Report 17-064934: Manuel Hernandez, 71, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence. He fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

City of Union

Report 17-064897: Angel M. Dyson, 32, of Union, was arrested on a warrant issued by Dayton Police for felonious assault. Dyson was taken into custody and released to a Dayton officer.

Report 17-064903: A subject came to the police department to file a complaint. The victim stated he responded to an ad on Craigslist about a room for rent. He responded to the home on Calmont Farm Circle to inspect the room and paid rent. He later learned the person renting the room was running a scam. The victim provided a receipt that he received for his rent payment. Charges will be forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court for the issuance of an arrest warrant. Anthony D. Mayo, 30, of Union, was charged with theft by deception.

Clay Township

Report 17-20196-10: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 7900 block of W. National Rd. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

City of Clayton

Report 17-2094: An unknown subject entered a pair of unlocked vehicles on Baronsmere Court and removed approximately $20 worth of loose change.

Report 17-2095: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle on Rymark Court and removed change and personal check written for more than $62 with the pay to field left blank.

Report 17-2098: Police responded to Baronsmere Court where a resident’s security camera recorded five suspects that had broken into a neighbor’s vehicle. The neighbor had a //Bluetooth speaker stolen. At 3:41 a.m. the camera recorded five suspects approaching vehicles to see if they were left unlocked. Police took digital photos of the camera footage for investigation.

Clay Township

Report 17-20200-10: Eric A. Mendenhall, 48, of Greenville, was arrested by Greenville Police on a warrant issued by Western Division Court for failure to appear. Medenhall was released to a Clay Twp. officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Thursday, Oct. 26

City of Englewood

Report 17-065484: Jawan D. Malone, 30, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence. He fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 17-065512: Dynasty M. Alexander, 22, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 17-065273: During a traffic stop a passenger in a vehicle was discovered to be a wanted subject. Michelle R. Thacker, 42, of Dayton 45417, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. She was taken into custody and released to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy.

Report 17-065261: Police stopped a vehicle for failing to dim its high beams. The passenger was discovered to be a wanted subject. Ryan D. Perry, 32, at large, was arrested on two warrants, one for burglary and grand theft, the other for aggravated drug trafficking. He was also charged with violating a protection order. He was transported to the county jail where jail staff discovered drugs hidden in his sock. The drugs were sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Friday, Oct. 27

City of Englewood

Report 17-065558: Police responded to the Clarion Inn on a possible domestic violence case. The desk clerk said a couple entered the hotel and were yelling at each other all the way to the fourth floor. Police entered the elevator and found blood on the floor. After reaching the couple’s room a female answered the door that was visibly bleeding. She claimed it was from an incident that took place in Dayton and also claimed she was alone. Police observed a male kneeling down behind a bed. He was ordered to step out so that officers could speak with him. Police discovered he had two felony warrants for his arrest. He fled the room and police could not locate him. Paul R. Matthews, 47, of Dayton 45406, was charged with obstructing official business. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Saturday, Oct. 28

City of Englewood

Report 17-065866: Damian L. Turner, 41, of Dayton 45406, was charged with driving while under the influence, driving under the influence over the legal limit and marked lanes of travel. He registered at .108 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 17-065933: Attempted theft was reported at Meijer. A female subject tried to exit the store with clothing but handed it over to store personnel when confronted. She fled the lot in a vehicle with a temporary license tag.

Report 17-065946: Joshua C. Cochran, 32, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs and issued a court summons.

Sunday, Oct. 29

City of Englewood

Report 17-066109: Police responded to the area of Hazel Avenue and W. Wenger Road on the report of a vehicle doing donuts in the middle of the roadway. Police found tire marks on Wenger and spotted a pickup truck that matched the description with three white males standing beside it. One of the male subjects refused to provide his identification to police while holding an open alcoholic beverage. Matthew H. Tills, 40, of Clayton, was charged with failure to disclose personal identification and open container liquor. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 17-066127: Failure to pay for $41 of food service was reported at Waffle House.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind