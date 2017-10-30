Aullwood sets November calendar of events

BUTLER TWP. — Aullwood Audubon Center, 1000 Aullwood Road and Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, has announced its November calendar of events.

General admission is $5/adult (age 12-plus) and $3/child (age 3-11) unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Ages 2 and under are free. Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are always admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike.

November is a wonderful time to visit Aullwood. Make your own beeswax candle, volunteer to help count birds for Project Feeder Watch or start your holiday shopping early at the One Stop Holiday Shop or the Museum Store Sunday.

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults: Thursdays, November 2, 9, 16, 30 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks then journey on a walk revealing many new and exciting discoveries. Bring binoculars. Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-members are $5/adult. (Center)

Free Admission: Saturday, November 4, admission to Aullwood’s Nature Center and Farm is free for all from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bring your family and friends to explore our six miles of trails, meet our animals, or look for native birds. (Farm and Center)

Friends of Aullwood Bird Seed Sale: On November 4 the Friends of Aullwood Bird Seed Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Aullwood Farm. Aullwood’s bird seed has been specially developed for our area to attract more unique Midwestern birds with high quality ingredients and no fillers. The sale will feature a big selection of quality bird feeders, field guides and natural history books both at the Farm and the Center. Admission is free all day. The Friends of Aullwood Bird Seed Sale is sponsored by Fred P. Kreuzer, CPA & Associates, LLC.

*Aullwood Candle Dipping: Saturdays and Sundays, November 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 25, 26 starting at 2:30 p.m. Traditional candle dipping using beeswax creates special memories at Aullwood. Learn about candles, bees, lighting and conservation in this fun hands-on program. The glow of a dipped candle is the perfect way to “warm up” a cold winter night. Individuals, families, scout troops, and youth groups will enjoy making red and/or blue colored candles. The cost is a general admission fee of $5/adults and $3/child (except for Free Admission Days November 4, 18 & 26) (members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are always admitted free) plus $2 for each candle made. *Please note that candles are now made from pure beeswax. (Farm)

Project Feeder Watch: Thursday and Friday, November 16, 17 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Come count birds, drink coffee, eat donuts, share stories and count more birds. Our bird counts help contribute to scientific studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Check out the Cornell website at www.feederwatch.org for more information. (Center)

One Stop Holiday Shop: Aullwood’s Museum Holiday Shop Around and Holiday Art Fair are now combined into the spectacular One-Stop Holiday Shop on November 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Marie S. Aull Education Center. This second annual One Stop Holiday Shop brings local museum stores, nonprofit organizations, vendors, crafters, and artisans together for your One Stop Holiday shopping experience. Handmade jewelry, museum treasures, homemade jams, photography, pottery, baskets, soaps, and much more. Support our local small businesses and cultural organizations this holiday season. Vendors will offer special pricing on gifts perfect for our Toys for Tots toy collection.

At Aullwood’s Nature Center participants include Frogware by Liz (pottery), Westcott House Foundation, Photography by Hank, Heavenly Basket Designs, The Lincoln Society of Dayton, Nina Harfmann (photography), Dayton Art Institute, Kate Higgens (jewelry & scarves), Brenda Jennings (fiber), Rugs & Tatters (fiber), Chickenmash Farms, Chris Rowlands (artwork), Phil Newport (woodworking), BEAMS in Guatemala, MS Woodturnings, Nature Wildlife Photography, and Glass with a Past Jewelry. Also featured will be the Garst Museum & The National Annie Oakley Center, Bruce’s Woodworking, Lucy Chapman Rosy Toes Design, Partial to Pie Bakery, Pat Klopfenstein (pottery), Bead Dazzled, Missing Peace Art Gallery, Italiano (jewelry & photo notecards), Gamma Chapter ADK Teaching Sorority, Simply Santas, Sharp Scents, Clean Love Soap, Stacked Glass (upcycled glass vases) and Wegerzyn Gardens Foundation.

The Aullwood Café will serve soup, sandwiches and other goodies to keep you shopping strong at both locations. Admission is free for the event. You won’t want to miss it. (Center)

One Stop Holiday Shop is sponsored by S.J. Meyer & Associates, Inc.

Museum Store Sunday: Sunday, November 26 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. will be Aullwood’s first year participating in the annual Museum Store Sunday event. We are all familiar with Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. Now add Museum Store Sunday. Aullwood’s Nature Store and Gift Shop is participating in this global celebration that puts the spotlight on quality mission-related products. On this special Sunday, Aullwood will have extended hours and admission will be free at the Center and the Farm. Surprises are in store so don’t miss this special day. (Farm and Center)

Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, an Audubon Center for environmental education and sustainable agriculture, provides activities that increase understanding and preservation of the planet by children and adults through education, research and recreation.

Traditional candle dipping using beeswax creates special memories at Aullwood. Learn about candles, bees, lighting and conservation in this fun hands-on program Saturdays and Sundays, November 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 25, 26 starting at 2:30 p.m. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_CandleDipping.jpg Traditional candle dipping using beeswax creates special memories at Aullwood. Learn about candles, bees, lighting and conservation in this fun hands-on program Saturdays and Sundays, November 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 25, 26 starting at 2:30 p.m. Contributed photos Aullwood’s Museum Holiday Shop Around and Holiday Art Fair are now combined into the spectacular One-Stop Holiday Shop on November 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Marie S. Aull Education Center. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_HolidayShop.jpg Aullwood’s Museum Holiday Shop Around and Holiday Art Fair are now combined into the spectacular One-Stop Holiday Shop on November 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Marie S. Aull Education Center. Contributed photos The Aullwood Audubon Center is located at 1000 Aullwood Road. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_AullwoodCenter.jpg The Aullwood Audubon Center is located at 1000 Aullwood Road. Contributed photos

Staff Report

Reach Aullwood at (937) 890-7360 or visit www.aullwood.org.

Reach Aullwood at (937) 890-7360 or visit www.aullwood.org.