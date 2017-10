CLAYTON — The public is invited to a Veterans Day service at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 at Salem Church of God.

Col. Ted Wilson, a chaplain stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will be the guest speaker.

The service also will include special music. Please contact info@salemchurch.org for more details.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. For more information about the church and its ministries, please call (937) 836-6500 or visit salem.church.

