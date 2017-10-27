Brunner Literacy Center 5K Run/Walk slated

ENGLEWOOD — The Brunner Literacy Center is having its 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at the Englewood MetroPark (West Reserve) Lawwill Shelter at 100 E. National Rd.

The entrance to the West Reserve is located at the intersection of National Road and State Route 48 in downtown Englewood. Turn east and go down the hill to enter the West Reserve.

Register at www.speedyfeet.com.There will be a Zumba warmup, free snacks, the Chaminade band, balloon animals, and prizes.

