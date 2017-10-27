Children’s Fall Festival offered in Clayton

CLAYTON — All kids in kindergarten through 8th grade are invited to the City of Clayton’s Children’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave.

There will be pumpkin carving contests for all ages with pumpkins and carving tools provided. Pumpkins will be donated by Wetzel Farms.

Come dressed in your Halloween costumes.

A costume contest will follow the pumpkin carving.

Goodie bags will be handed out at the end of the event.

Call (937) 836-3500 to reserve your spot. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. This event is sponsored by Meijer and Kroger.

Reach the City of Clayton at (937) 836-3500.

