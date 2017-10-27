Grief seminar slated Nov. 15 at Salem

CLAYTON — Salem Church of God will host “Surviving the Holidays,” a GriefShare seminar, from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

When someone is grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. The GriefShare seminar, to take place in the Salem chapel, will help participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future.

Please register for this free event at salem.church. Further information is available at info@salemchurch.org.

Salem Church of God is at 6500 Southway Road in Clayton. For more information about the church and its ministries, please call (937) 836-6500 or visit salem.church.

