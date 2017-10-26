Elementary students tour History Center

ENGLEWOOD — Escorted by teacher Jana Dawson and various parents, 63 second-grade students from Englewood Elementary School visited the Randolph Township History Center at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, on Oct. 3 and 4 as part of their “Then and Now” project.

Volunteers from the Randolph Township Historical Society welcomed them and showed students around the Center, explaining what the Rand McNally Road Atlas was used for and that their school’s location was once farmland outside of Englewood.

Although they had walked from the school to the Government Center and also visited the library and eaten a picnic lunch before walking to the Center, the second-graders’ energy had not flagged. They marveled at the birdbath built by Sam Gingrich out of cement and colored stone and were intrigued that the first-grade students in a 1927 photo at O. R. Edgington School had no idea their class photo would someday be in a museum.

Dawson had prepared them well, and all of them looking at the model of the Englewood Dam had heard of the 1913 flood that motivated the area to build the dam. In keeping with the season, they also shivered with delighted fright when told the story of the Phantom of Route 40.

Asked what they liked best, many mentioned the model of the Stillwater Baptist Church with the roof folded back to show the interior.

Students from Englewood Elementary enjoying a recent tour of the Randolph Township History Center. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_RTHS.jpg Students from Englewood Elementary enjoying a recent tour of the Randolph Township History Center. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Randolph Township Historical Society at (937) 836-6314.

Reach the Randolph Township Historical Society at (937) 836-6314.