Spear addresses Northmont Rotary

ENGLEWOOD — Kevin Spear, a digital marketing consultant, recently spoke to the Northmont Rotary about digital marketing.

Using Facebook and others, he discussed how ads can be programmed to reach desired audiences. Noting that “ad fatigue” is real, he helps organizations cut through the noise by providing useful content.

While advertising is a vital part of a marketing campaign, it is not complete without relevant searchable topics people are looking for.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Digital Marketing Consultant Kevin Spear discussed digital marketing strategies and how ads can be programmed to reach desired audiences at the Oct. 17 meeting of the Northmont Rotary Club.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

