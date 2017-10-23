Student Achievement Fair set for Nov. 14

COLUMBUS — Student engineers who designed and built an electric car, race cars created by a 3-D printer and computer-coded robots will be among 100 innovative Ohio public school programs and projects to be highlighted next month at the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Student Achievement Fair.
In its 19th year, the Student Achievement Fair at the 2017 OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show showcases outstanding initiatives created by Ohio public school districts. The celebration of learning and achievement will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
More than 9,000 public education stakeholders will attend the Capital Conference on Nov. 12-14. It is one of the nation’s premier education events. In addition, more than 550 exhibitors will display their goods and services at the Trade Show, the nation’s largest education trade exhibition.
For complete conference details, visit http://conference.ohioschoolboards.org.
Participating school districts include (some districts will display more than one program):
Akron City
Athens City
Barnesville Exempted Village
Batavia Local (Clermont)
Beavercreek City
Bedford City
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local (Greene)
Belpre City
Bloom-Carroll Local (Fairfield)
Butler Tech
Caldwell Exempted Village
Champion Local (Trumbull)
Coshocton County Career Center
East Cleveland City
East Guernsey Local (Guernsey)
East Muskingum Local (Muskingum)
Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools
Elida Local (Allen)
Fairport Harbor Exempted Village
Forest Hills Local (Hamilton)
Franklin City
Franklin Local (Muskingum)
Goshen Local (Clermont)
Graham Local (Champaign)
Greene County Career Center
Greenville City
Hillsdale Local (Ashland)
Huber Heights City
Ironton City
Kings Local (Warren)
Lake Local (Wood)
Lakewood Local (Licking)
Lakota Local (Butler)
Lancaster City
Licking Heights Local (Licking)
Logan-Hocking Local (Hocking)
Lordstown Local (Trumbull)
Loudonville-PerrysvilIe Exempted Village
Mad River Local (Montgomery)
Mansfield City
Maple Heights City
Mapleton Local (Ashland)
Marion City
Mentor Exempted Village
Miami Valley Career Technology Center
Mid-East Career and Technology Centers
Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
Northern Local (Perry)
Northmont City
Northwest Local (Hamilton)
Northwestern Local (Wayne)
Olentangy Local (Delaware)
Oregon City
Pioneer Career & Technology Center
Plain Local (Stark)
Portsmouth City
Princeton City
Rolling Hills Local (Guernsey)
Sandy Valley Local (Stark)
Seneca East Local (Seneca)
Springboro Community City
Springfield Local (Lucas)
Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
Steubenville City
Tallmadge City
Trotwood-Madison City
Tuscarawas Valley Local (Tuscarawas)
Twin Valley Local (Preble)
Union-Scioto Local (Ross)
Upper Valley Career Center
Warrensville Heights City
Waynesfield-Goshen Local (Auglaize)
Weathersfield Local (Trumbull)
West Clermont Local (Clermont)
Westerville City
Whitehall City
Xenia Community City
The Student Achievement Fair also features student performing groups. Districts and groups appearing this year are:
• Plain Local (Stark) — GlenOak High School Jazz Ensemble I, 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
• Logan-Hocking Local (Hocking) — Logan-Hocking Middle School Choraliers, 11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
• Lima City — Liberty Arts Magnet Fourth- and Fifth-grade Steel Drum Band, 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fairfield City — The Fairfield High School Choraliers, 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.
• Westerville City — Westerville North High School Percussion Ensemble, 1:20 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
The Student Achievement Fair also hosts a student art show, which features outstanding artwork from around the state.
In its 62nd year, OSBA leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public
school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.
For more information, contact OSBA or your local school district.