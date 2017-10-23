Student Achievement Fair set for Nov. 14

COLUMBUS — Student engineers who designed and built an electric car, race cars created by a 3-D printer and computer-coded robots will be among 100 innovative Ohio public school programs and projects to be highlighted next month at the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Student Achievement Fair.

In its 19th year, the Student Achievement Fair at the 2017 OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show showcases outstanding initiatives created by Ohio public school districts. The celebration of learning and achievement will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

More than 9,000 public education stakeholders will attend the Capital Conference on Nov. 12-14. It is one of the nation’s premier education events. In addition, more than 550 exhibitors will display their goods and services at the Trade Show, the nation’s largest education trade exhibition.

For complete conference details, visit http://conference.ohioschoolboards.org.

Participating school districts include (some districts will display more than one program):

Akron City

Athens City

Barnesville Exempted Village

Batavia Local (Clermont)

Beavercreek City

Bedford City

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local (Greene)

Belpre City

Bloom-Carroll Local (Fairfield)

Butler Tech

Caldwell Exempted Village

Champion Local (Trumbull)

Coshocton County Career Center

East Cleveland City

East Guernsey Local (Guernsey)

East Muskingum Local (Muskingum)

Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools

Elida Local (Allen)

Fairport Harbor Exempted Village

Forest Hills Local (Hamilton)

Franklin City

Franklin Local (Muskingum)

Goshen Local (Clermont)

Graham Local (Champaign)

Greene County Career Center

Greenville City

Hillsdale Local (Ashland)

Huber Heights City

Ironton City

Kings Local (Warren)

Lake Local (Wood)

Lakewood Local (Licking)

Lakota Local (Butler)

Lancaster City

Licking Heights Local (Licking)

Logan-Hocking Local (Hocking)

Lordstown Local (Trumbull)

Loudonville-PerrysvilIe Exempted Village

Mad River Local (Montgomery)

Mansfield City

Maple Heights City

Mapleton Local (Ashland)

Marion City

Mentor Exempted Village

Miami Valley Career Technology Center

Mid-East Career and Technology Centers

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

Northern Local (Perry)

Northmont City

Northwest Local (Hamilton)

Northwestern Local (Wayne)

Olentangy Local (Delaware)

Oregon City

Pioneer Career & Technology Center

Plain Local (Stark)

Portsmouth City

Princeton City

Rolling Hills Local (Guernsey)

Sandy Valley Local (Stark)

Seneca East Local (Seneca)

Springboro Community City

Springfield Local (Lucas)

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

Steubenville City

Tallmadge City

Trotwood-Madison City

Tuscarawas Valley Local (Tuscarawas)

Twin Valley Local (Preble)

Union-Scioto Local (Ross)

Upper Valley Career Center

Warrensville Heights City

Waynesfield-Goshen Local (Auglaize)

Weathersfield Local (Trumbull)

West Clermont Local (Clermont)

Westerville City

Whitehall City

Xenia Community City

The Student Achievement Fair also features student performing groups. Districts and groups appearing this year are:

• Plain Local (Stark) — GlenOak High School Jazz Ensemble I, 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

• Logan-Hocking Local (Hocking) — Logan-Hocking Middle School Choraliers, 11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

• Lima City — Liberty Arts Magnet Fourth- and Fifth-grade Steel Drum Band, 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Fairfield City — The Fairfield High School Choraliers, 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.

• Westerville City — Westerville North High School Percussion Ensemble, 1:20 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

The Student Achievement Fair also hosts a student art show, which features outstanding artwork from around the state.

In its 62nd year, OSBA leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public

school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

For more information, contact OSBA or your local school district.

