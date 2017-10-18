Free pet adoptions at SICSA this Saturday

KETTERING — SICSA Pet Adoption Center and Wagner Subaru are excited to announce the “Wagner Subaru Loves Pets” adoption event on Saturday, October 21 from noon until 7 p.m. when the SICSA Pet Adoption Center will be offering fee-waived adoptions.

“Wagner Subaru is proud to be partnering with the SICSA Pet Adoption Center for this exciting event,” says Shannon Foley, Wagner Subaru Marketing Coordinator. “In addition to the ASPCA, Wagner Subaru is sponsoring the adoption fees of all animals adopted at the event and we hope people will take advantage and adopt a new family member.”

iThis event was made possible through a generous grant from the ASPCA and will be held at SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Ketterng.

“If you are looking to adopt a precious pup or a cuddly cat, the ‘Wagner Subaru Loves Pets’ adoption event is the place to be!” says SICSA Adoptions Manager, Jessie Sullivan. “Because adoption fees are waived and people can adopt at no cost, we expect a big crowd, but we try to make it a fun atmosphere and provide refreshments and activities for kids during the wait.”

SICSA has saved lives for over 40 years, as the first no-kill shelter in the area. Along with the adoption of over 1,500 homeless dogs and cats in 2016, they also have provided 3,400 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries, educated 3,000 kids through youth programs, and had 822 volunteers donate 21,085 hours of time.

About SICSA

Founded in 1974, SICSA began as an alternative to the traditional animal welfare system with a mission of improving the lives of stray animals and promoting adoption. The organization runs an Animal Adoption Center in Kettering at 2600 Wilmington Pike, which is open seven days a week to those interested in bringing home a companion animal.

For more information about SICSA, please visit www.sicsa.org or call the Adoption Center at (937) 294-6505.

