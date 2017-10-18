Fairview Brethren Blood Drive is Oct. 19

ENGLEWOOD — Donors can join the fight against cancer during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by supporting the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Great Room, 750 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “I Fight Cancer – I Give Blood” T-shirt. The T-shirt is charcoal heather gray with a design that features an array of colored ribbons representing awareness for the many forms of cancer. The cancer awareness T-shirt is available at CBC Donor Centers and most CBC mobile blood drives Monday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 4.

The “I Fight Cancer – I Give Blood” campaign represents the unique relationship between blood donors and cancer patients. Chemotherapy and other cancer treatments have a harsh impact on blood cells. Transfusions of donated blood and blood products are vital to reducing complications and saving lives.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

