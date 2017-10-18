Compiled by Ron Nunnari

Wee Bolts Winter Guard to hold clinics

CLAYTON — Northmont Wee Bolts Winter Guard will hold clinics and information meetings on Tuesday, October 24 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church, 6600 Salem Avenue, Clayton and Wednesday, October 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Janice Ward Center, 235 E. Salem St., Clayton. The Northmont Wee Bolts will perform at MidEast Performance Association (MEPA) throughout the season. Northmont Winter Guard is open to anyone in grades 1-6 in the Northmont School District. Those trying out should come dressed in athletic apparel such as leggings, gym shorts, and a T-shirt. If you cannot attend but are interested in the program please contact Patty Staley at nwbcolorguard@aol.com or call (937) 231-8739.

Englewood to begin fall leaf pick up

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Service Department will begin its annual leaf pick up program on Tuesday, October 10 and continue through Wednesday, November 22. Pickup days will vary. However, it is the city’s goal to pick up leaves throughout the whole city at least once a week.

The following is a guide to leaf pickup:

• Rake your leaves into the street, approximately 6 inches away from the gutter to allow rain water to go into the catch basins.

• Leaf pickup creates a fine dust in the air, so plan to wash cars or hang laundry outside after pickup in your area.

• Leaves will not be picked up from under, between or around parked cars.

• Do not put grass clippings, tree branches or brush with your leaves. They clog the vacuum units and will not be picked up.

• Do not try to rake as trucks are going by.

• Bagged leaves will be collected during normal trash pickup.

Clayton seeks beautification nominations

CLAYTON — Do you know someone with a property beautifully landscaped or decorated for fall? Nominate them or your own property for the Clayton VIP Beautification Award. Send the city the address and staff will take a look and snap some photos. Nominations are due by October 31. Include the nominee’s address, your name and email address and a brief description of the property. Send nominations to Jack Kuntz, director of development at jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or call (937) 836-3500 extension 111.

Church offers its final cabbage roll dinner

TROTWOOD — The Trotwood United Church of Christ invites the public to its last Cabbage Roll Dinner ever on Saturday, October 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 18 N. Broadway (Union Road), Trotwood. The church, after 170 years, will be closing at the end of this year. The menu is Cabbage Rolls (Meat Loaf Available) Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable, Salad, Dessert and Beverage. The cost is $10 adult and $5 children under 10. Carry-out dinners are available as well as individual cabbage rolls at $4 each. The members of the church have been making cabbage rolls for almost 30 years. For more information call the church at 937-837-1261. See you there!

Sock Hop to be held at Post 707

ENGLEWOOD — American Legion Post 707 at 200 W. National Road, Englewood will have a Sock Hop featuring “The American Kings” band on Saturday, October 21. The band plays from 8 until 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Food is available for an additional cost from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Ladies Auxiliary “Diner.” The Sock Hop is open to the public, but you must be 21 or older. Costumes are welcome. Come for a fun evening of dancing.

Sweep Clayton Clean set for October 21

CLAYTON — The fall Sweep Clayton Clean event is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 83 located at 200 Woolery Lane. Clayton residents can dispose of junk, storage items, furniture, wood, tree limbs and yard debris. Refrigerators can be dropped off but the refrigerant must be drained. No liquids, paint, Freon, tires, or hazardous items will be accepted. You must show proof of residency to participate. No businesses. For more details or information please call the city at (937) 836-3500 or visit www.clayton.oh.us

Church rummage sale & luncheon slated

CLAYTON — Grace Bible Church,248 W. Salem St. in Clayton, invites the public to its Pork Roast/ Rummage Sale, Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. Please come and enjoy some good food and find some treasures among a large selection of articles. Donations will be accepted for the meal and sale items, with all the proceeds going to the Miami Valley Women’s Center. This event will be indoors and will be held no matter the weather, so come and help a great cause.

Children’s Fall Festival offered in Clayton

CLAYTON — All kids in kindergarten through 8th grade are invited to the City of Clayton’s Children’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave. There will be pumpkin carving contests for all ages with pumpkins and carving tools provided. Pumpkins will be donated by Wetzel Farms. Come dressed in your Halloween costumes. A costume contest will follow the pumpkin carving. Goodie bags will be handed out at the end of the event. Call (937) 836-3500 to reserve your spot. RSVPs are appreciated but not required.

Brunner Literacy Center 5K Run/Walk slated

ENGLEWOOD — The Brunner Literacy Center is having its 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at the Englewood MetroPark (West Reserve) Lawwill Shelter at 100 E. National Rd. The entrance to the West Reserve is located at the intersection of National Road and State Route 48 in downtown Englewood. Turn east and go down the hill to enter the West Reserve. Register at www.speedyfeet.com.There will be a Zumba warmup, free snacks, the Chaminade band, balloon animals, and prizes.

Men’s Bible Study group to meet

UNION — Men’s Englewood and Union area Bible Study will meet on November 1 at 10 a.m. at Mill Ridge Village Community Center off of Rinehart Road in Union. The group meets the first and third Wednesday of the month to study “Do you really know Jesus.” All men in the area are welcome to join in.

Arts, Crafts & Vendor Fair set for Nov. 4

ENGLEWOOD — The Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 707 located at 200 W. National Road, Englewood, will be hosting their 4th annual Arts, Crafts and Vendor fair on Saturday, November, 4 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the banquet hall. The perfect place to start, continue or finish your holiday, birthday, family, general gift or just for you shopping. Revive your holiday feeling . Meet local artisans and small business owners. There will be something for everyone. Decor, gifts,jewelry, crafts, handmades, toys and much more. Indoor so don’t let weather keep you away. Lots of free parking. Food, snacks and beverages on site provided by the Ladies Auxiliary. Free admission/kid friendly. Proceeds used to benefit Veterans and community activitiesSupport your local veterans.

Concord to serve Thanksgiving dinner

ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Women will be serving a homemade Thanksgiving dinner with roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls and desserts on Saturday November 11 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main Street, Englewood. Tickets prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-10. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Carry out is available. Proceeds will go to toward mission projects. Call the church office at 836-3773 for more information.

Happy Corner offers free Monday meal

CLAYTON — Happy Corner Church of the Brethren, located at 7037 N. Union Road, Clayton, (corner of Old Salem and Union roads) is pleased to announce that it will host a free meal each Monday night at 6 p.m. This free meal at the “Happy Corner Church Cornerstone Bistro” is being hosted for anyone in our community who wishes to attend. Anyone in need of a meal or just interested in dining in good company is welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information call the Happy Corner church office at 836-1204, e-mail info@happycorner.org, or visit www.happycorner.org.

New volunteer opportunities at Friendship Village

DAYTON — Do you need a change of pace? Enjoy working with senior adults? Friendship Village Retirement Community at 5790 Denlinger Road in Dayton has just what you need. There are a variety of opportunities, such as Craft Room assistant, Mail Delivery, Exercise Room attendant and Coffee Shop hostess, just to name a few. New volunteers are welcomed monthly into the Volunteer Team through the orientation program. Volunteer spaces are available weekly or as little as one time a month. For more information, please contact DeVonda Vanderpool at (937) 529-2587 or dvanderpool@fvdayton.com.

Montgomery SWCD sets monthly meetings

BROOKVILLE — The Montgomery Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will hold their regular monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month during 2017. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. and are held at the Montgomery SWCD office located at 10025 Amity Road, Brookville. For additional information or if you would like notice of any changes to the board meeting date/location/etc., please contact the District office at (937) 854-7646 ext. 0514 or email barkalowc@mcohio.org.

Card games offered at Earl Heck Center

ENGLEWOOD — A variety of card games are offered to senior citizens at the Earl Heck Community Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood. Some of the games include euchre, pinochle, canasta and bridge. Open to everyone 55 and older. For more information, call 836-5929.

Clay Township 2017 Trustee Meetings set

CLAY TWP. — Clay Township Trustees will be meeting on the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Township House located at 8207 Arlington Road, Brookville. For the first week of September the meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5 due to Labor Day holiday.

Englewood Seniors Club meets twice each month

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Seniors Club is a senior social club which meets at the Earl Heck Community Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood. The club holds its meetings and luncheons on the second and fourth Friday of the month, usually followed by some sort of entertainment or fun activity. Club membership is open to anybody 55 and older. If you are interested in becoming a member or would like more information about the club, please call the Earl Heck Community Center at 836-5929.

Blue Star Mothers in need of donated items

ENGLEWOOD — The Blue Star Mothers Miami Valley Chapter 3 is collecting items, cards and donations for soldiers serving in Iraq and other areas overseas. Support is needed, especially for those soldiers not getting any support from home. Donations are being accepted at the office of Dr. Beverly Fanz, DDS located at 625 W. National Road in Englewood.

Group to make britches for African boys

CLAYTON — A new project to machine sew britches for African boys will take place at United Christian Church, 8611 Hoke Rd., Clayton. The sewers will be meeting the second Wednesday of each month between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stay as long as you want or for an hour or two. Fabric and pattern are provided. Bring your sewing machine. If you have questions please call: Shanda at (937) 467-9697.

F.I.S.H. in need of non-perishable items

ENGLEWOOD — Northmont F.I.S.H. (Friends In Service for Humanity) is in need of several non-perishable items to help stock its pantry. The goal is to always be able to help those in need so no man, woman, or child in the Northmont community will ever go hungry. F.I.S.H. is in need of the following items: Canned meat items (ham, turkey, Spam, beef, chicken), instant potatoes, pancake mix and syrup, dry breakfast cereal, oatmeal, evaporated or powdered milk, canned vegetables, canned or bottled juice, sugar (granulated), peanut butter and jellies, muffin mix (cornbread), Sloppy Joe or Manwich Mix, graham crackers, saltine crackers, fruit (canned), macaroni and cheese, Hamburger Helper, Chicken Helper, Tuna Helper, etc., bathroom tissue, bars of soap, deodorant, toothpaste and tooth brushes, shampoo. Donations can be dropped off at 265 Smith Dr., Englewood, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Autism/Asperger’s Support Group to meet

ENGLEWOOD — Autism/Asperger’s Support Group meets every third Sunday at Englewood United Methodist Church from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the church and welcome anyone that has an Autistic/Aspergers/special needs child and would like to talk/need help with their family situation. Please contact Craig or Susan Ellis at 937-832-1545 or email – cellis45@woh.rr.com/craigswife@woh.rr.com. The group looks forward to seeing you at next month’s meeting.

Ohio Quilting Group to meet

UNION — The Ohio Quilting Group meets the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mill Ridge Village. Please feel free to join this quilting group and help make quilts for the homeless and other needy causes. Bring a sack lunch, call the Mill Ridge office at 832-6302 for more information.

Dayton Crochet Guild seeks new members

DAYTON — Greater Dayton Crochet Guild. All skill levels welcome, including beginners. Monthly meetings. Check website at www.daytoncrochet.bravehost.com or call 937-572-8141 for current location and schedule.

Head & neck cancer support group to meet

DAYTON — The Western Ohio Head & Neck support group meets the second Monday of each month at Elizabeth Place (formerly Franciscan Medical) from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel, West Wing 1st floor. Free Parking is available in the main lot outside the West Wing Entrance. Handicapped spaces are available in the main drive of the West Wing. This group provides an emotionally supportive environment where people with head and neck cancers and their partners, family members or caregivers, may express their feelings and concerns. We are a patient-directed self-help organization dedicated to raising awareness and meeting the needs of Oral and Head and Neck Cancer Patients. Participants will benefit from sharing with others in similar circumstances, learning methods of coping, identifying lifestyle changes that aid in rehabilitation and addressing mind-body-spirit concerns in creative ways. Please contact Hank Deneski at wohnc@earthlink.net or 832-2677.

MVCTC offers Speakers’ Bureau

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) offers a speakers’ bureau to area groups and community events. Planning committees looking for experts on areas in workforce development, career training, higher education, public education, school finance, literacy, business partnerships, or academic areas can contact MVCTC Public Information Coordinator, Kelly Herzog at 854-6056 for more information. MVCTC is happy to speak to groups or community gatherings about the Career Center or on a topic to do with MVCTC’s areas of expertise. For more information, visit www.mvctc.com/about.

Western Ohio Writers Association to meet

FAIRBORN — Free monthly writing and critique group providing support, education and networking opportunities for Miami Valley writers of all genres. New Day and Location – 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Fairborn Community Center, 1076 Kauffman Avenue. For details visit www.westernohiowriters.org.

Dayton Healing Rooms offered in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Looking for a place where hope, prayer & love are freely offered? The Dayton Healing Rooms has trained members who are dedicated in partnering with you as you seek to find your pathway to health and wholeness. Dayton Healing Rooms will be available every second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Located at 900 Taywood Road in Englewood (hosted by Five Rivers Vineyard), call 836-3621 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcomed. For more information, visit DaytonHealingRooms.org.

Christian literature needed for missionaries

RIDGEVILLE — Do you have extra Christian literature you don’t use anymore? Bibles, Sunday School curriculum, Christian books, paperbacks, daily devotionals, magazines, cassettes, CDs, videos? The Love Packages ministry collects and sends these materials to missionaries around the world to use in their ministries. Faith Alive Church (formerly Ridgeville Community Church) in Springboro is a Regional Collection Center for Love Packages, and will pick up all of your donated materials. Please call the Faith Alive Church office for more information: Call 513-932-5504.

Al-Anon meetings held in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Do you love someone who drinks too much? Come be with people who understand. Al-Anon is there to help and support spouses, relatives, and friends of people with an addiction to alcohol. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Brookhaven Nursing and Care Center (building with a clock tower), 1 Country Lane, Brookville, Ohio (just off Brookville-Salem or Albert Road). Call for directions or more information; 833-4478 or 222-5707.

Donate used vehicles to St. Vincent de Paul

DAYTON — Donate used vehicles to St. Vincent de Paul and receive a possible tax deduction. All proceeds stay in the local community. The benefits help to transform the life of a homeless person. St. Vincent de Paul makes the donation process easy – Free title transfer, and free vehicle pickup within 24 hours. For more information call 222-3661 or visit www.stvincentdayton.org