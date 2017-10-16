RTHS to tour library

DAYTON — The Randolph Township Historical Society will tour the new Dayton Metro Library on Third Street on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m.

There will be special attention given to the genealogy and local history sections. Anyone is welcome to join the tour even if not a member of the Society. Please call 836-6751, so library officials will know how many to expect.

Car pools will leave the History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, at 12:15 p.m., or individuals can meet the tour at the library. (There is free parking in an underground garage accessed from St. Clair Street.) The tour is expected to last approximately 1 to 1.5 hours.

This Gothic sandstone building in Cooper Park housed the Dayton library from 1888 to 1962. The brick building that replaced it underwent several renovations, during which everything but the restrooms moved. Even the front door moved from Third Street to St. Clair Street after one renovation. It finally yielded to the new brick and glass building that opened on Aug. 5. (Photo from RTHS archives.) http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_Historic.jpg This Gothic sandstone building in Cooper Park housed the Dayton library from 1888 to 1962. The brick building that replaced it underwent several renovations, during which everything but the restrooms moved. Even the front door moved from Third Street to St. Clair Street after one renovation. It finally yielded to the new brick and glass building that opened on Aug. 5. (Photo from RTHS archives.)