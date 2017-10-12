Yellow Springs Street Fair is Oct. 14

YELLOW SPRINGS — Everyone’s Favorite Festival, Yellow Springs Street Fair, is coming up again on October 14 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

At the Yellow Springs Street Fair, you can expect to find over 200 vendors who sell handmade arts and crafts as well as an eclectic mix of foods, the unique and beautiful variety of shops and restaurants that makes up downtown Yellow Springs, two stages of music, a beer garden with domestic favorites and delicious local craft beer, street performers, colorful clothing, smiling people, and a good time.

Entertainment abounds with street performers and two stages. The Soin Stage is right by the food tent and features more mellow music and belly dancing. The day starts at 9 a.m. with the beautiful sounds of Tajlyn, from Cincinnati, followed by local musician extraordinaire Ryan Stinson, The Typical Johnsons at 11 a.m., Egyptian Breeze at noon and 2 p.m. with The American Landscape in the middle with a 1 p.m. set, then Kyleen Downes at 3 p.m., and Zane & The Sway to close out the stage at 5 p.m.

At the Bryan Center, you can enjoy larger bands and delicious craft beer from noon until 7 p.m. The fun starts at noon with local favorites Soul River Symphony, followed by The Lovers, Nasty Bingo, Speaking Suns, and Punchdrunk Tagalongs. At 5 p.m., up-and-coming local band Asteroid Fields Roadtrippers’ Orchestra will be accompanied by special guest Aerilaist Sammy Joy. Then last, but certainly not least, The L.A. Band will close out the beer garden & music fest with beloved danceable tunes.

Check out YellowSpringsOhio.org/Street-Fair for lineups and for more info on the musicians that will play October Street Fair. Put on your dancing shoes and come join us!

To make getting to Street Fair easier, use our free shuttle service from Young’s Dairy or Yellow Springs High School available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Or ride your bike and use the free Bike Miami Valley bike valet service at the corner of Dayton Street and Rt. 68.

Street Fair is free and open to the public. Handicapped parking is available at the Municipal Lot on Corry St. Street Fair is a pet free festival. Street Fair is made possible by the support of presenting sponsors Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center plus Festival Sponsor Wagner Subaru.

Entertainment abounds at the Yellow Springs Street Fair with street performers and bands performing on two stages. Soul River Symphony kicks off the Music & Beer Fest lineup of performers at noon Saturday. Cleveland based Punchdrunk Tagalongs take the stage at 4 p.m. Band members Alisha Stahnke, Caleb Lemmo, Alex Wright and Wesley Who play sets featuring post-grunge, indie rock, psychedelic rock, folk rock, alternative rock, grunge, grunge-pop, and 90s music.

Staff Report

For more information contact the YS Chamber at (937) 767-2686 or visit YellowSpringsOhio.org.

