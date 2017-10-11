Free Medicare symposiums offered

KETTERING — Kettering Health Network is hosting free Medicare symposiums in October and November to help people at or near Medicare eligibility better understand the benefits that are available to them. Medicare’s fall open enrollment period is from October 15 to December 7, 2017.

The symposiums will be held:

October 12, 6 – 8 p.m., Fort Hamilton Hospital, Hamilton

October 18, 6 – 8 p.m., Kettering Medical Center, Kettering

October 24, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, Dayton

October 31, 6 – 8 p.m., Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek

November 9, 6 – 8 p.m., Rec West Enrichment Center, Washington Township

November 14, 12:30 – 2 p.m., Mills Park Hotel, Yellow Springs

A representative from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will present information about Medicare and the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit. In addition, some of the Medicare Advantage providers accepted at Kettering Health Network will be available to provide information and answer questions.

The symposiums are free, but space is limited. To register, call 937-558-3988 or 1-800-888-8362.

In addition to traditional Medicare, Kettering Health Network has partnered with these Medicare Advantage Plans to provide individuals access to its network of care: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Buckeye Health Plan (dual eligible), Gateway Health Plan of Ohio, Humana Health Plans of Ohio, Medical Mutual of Ohio, MediGold, Molina Healthcare (dual eligible), and UnitedHealthcare/AARP.

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, 10 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. Kettering Health Network is recognized as one of the 2017 Truven Health Analytics 15 Top Health Systems in the United States.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_KetteringHealth.jpg

Staff Report

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.