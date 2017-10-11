Posted on by

Northmont Chamber hosts annual Business Expo


By Ron Nunnari - Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Local resident Mary Henning visits the YMCA booth at the annual Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.


Photos by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

The Grace Brethren Village booth had a steady stream of visitors throughout the Expo.


Photos by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

Visitors to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s Health Occupation Students of America booth enjoying an informational demonstration.


Photos by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

The City of Englewood booth manned by Economic Development Director William Singer with daughter Ashley, a member of the Northmont High School girls varsity golf team.


Photos by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

A mom and her kids visit the Hunter Consulting booth.


Photos by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

Advertising Sales Manager Joel Ryan punches a visitor’s ticket at the Englewood Independent booth.


Photos by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

Dayton Dragons’ mascot Heater mingles with Expo attendees.


Photos by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

Expo visitors lined up to sample food offerings at the Kroger booth.


Photos by Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

CLAYTON — The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Community Business Expo at the Salem Church of God on October 2.

A total of 43 local businesses rented booth space to promote and advertise their services to local residents.

Cheryl Dickerson of Englewood won the Grand Prize from AAA, which was a $50 gift card. Several door prizes provided by participating businesses were given away throughout the evening.

All area business Expos have experienced a reduction in the number of businesses participating. Due to budget constraints some businesses are opting to participate every other year.

Businesses and residents that attended enjoyed interacting and renewing friendships.

By Ron Nunnari

Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

