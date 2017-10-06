Gossett retires as treasurer at MVCTC

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) wished Treasurer Debbie Gossett well on her retirement on her last day with the district, September 29. Gossett has been employed with the district for 30 years and has served as treasurer of the district for the past 24 years.

In June of 2017, the MVCTC Board of Education voted to appoint Matt Huffman as the new MVCTC Treasurer to succeed Gossett who announced her retirement earlier this year. Mrs. Gossett has served diligently as treasurer for the Montgomery County Joint Vocational School (MCJVS) and the MVCTC.

Mrs. Gossett and her staff have been recognized in the past for their work by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), by the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO), the Auditor of the State of Ohio Award with Distinction, and Gossett was awarded the Southwest Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Outstanding Treasurer in 2013.

Mrs. Gossett, a Northmont area native, graduated from Northmont High School, obtained her associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College and earned her bachelor’s degree from Capital University. Gossett started her career at MCJVS in the Adult Education Department before being hired as the school treasurer in January of 1994. She has been an instrumental part of the MVCTC administration team and helped the district continue to offer a world-class education for high school and adult students in the Miami Valley. Mrs. Gossett and her husband live at Choctaw Lake, outside of London. She looks forward to retirement and traveling with her husband Ron, and spending more time with her family and friends.

Mr. Huffman is only the fifth treasurer in MVCTC’s 46-year history. Huffman is an Arcanum-Butler graduate and received his bachelor’s degree from Wright State University. He had previously served as the Treasurer for the Arcanum-Butler Local School District for nine and a half years, with one year as the shared treasurer for Arcanum-Butler and Franklin Monroe. Huffman is a resident of Greenville, where he lives with his wife Lyndsay.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

For over 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren Counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

Reach the Miami Valley Career Technology Center at (937) 837-7781

