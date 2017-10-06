SkillsUSA Chapter 1 focuses on positivity

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) SkillsUSA Chapter I held its first meeting on September 24, 2017. The meeting included the introduction of the SkillsUSA officers followed by guest speaker Mark Ewald, Assistant Football Coach for the University of Dayton Flyers. Mr. Ewald talked about team work and staying positive.

The 2017-2018 SkillsUSA Chapter I Officers are:

• President – Carly Newman, Dental Assistant, Milton-Union

• Vice President – Kaylee Hopsecker, Cosmetology, Wayne

• Secretary – Maddison Morrison, Cosmetology, Tippecanoe

• Treasurer – Kaitlyn Bemis, Dental Assistant, Valley View

• Reporter – Sela McCall, Cosmetology, Northmont

• Parliamentarian – Brooklyn Sizemore, Cosmetology, Eaton

• Historian – Emma Tobias, Dental Assistant, Tri-County North

• Student Ambassador – Lupe Arrona, Cosmetology, Mississinawa Valley

• Student Ambassador –Chloe Baker, Dental Assistant, Northridge

Guest speaker Mark Ewald spoke about his personal struggles in life and how he learned from them. He started by explaining the importance of being a good teammate to others and how if you see someone in need, you need to do what you can to help them because you never know what kind of impact you could have on someone’s life. He mentioned people that have inspired him throughout his life such as Jessica Tots, a young motivational speaker with no arms that learned to adapt with a positive mindset and Johnny Wilson, a young boy that stayed passionate and hopeful about football even when he couldn’t be on the team. “If you’re not showing emotion and passion, then you’re not chasing life”; one of the many inspirational quotes from Mr. Ewald.

To close the first SkillsUSA Chapter 1 meeting, we thanked Mr. Ewald for his presentation filled with inspiration we will carry with us throughout the school year. For the remainder of the meeting, students went outside to participate in a team building game.

The first SkillsUSA Chapter 1 meeting was a success filled with inspiration and excitement. We will continue to make new relationships and spread positivity throughout our programs and continue to improve MVCTC.

2017-2018 MVCTC SkillsUSA Chapter 1 Officers with guest Speaker Mark Ewald, Assistant Football Coach for the University of Dayton Flyers. Back row pictured left to right – xxx, Kaylee Hopsecker (Wayne), Sela McCall (Northmont), Mark Ewald (University of Dayton), Kaitlyn Bemis (Valley View), Maddison Morrison (Tippecanoe), Brooklyn Sizemore (Eaton). Front Row left to right – Lupe Arrona (Mississinawa Valley), Emma Tobias (Tri-County North), Carly Newman (Milton-Union).

By Sela McCall SkillsUSA Reporter

