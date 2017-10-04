City Beautiful Award winner

ENGLEWOOD — The September Englewood City Beautiful award winners are Douglas and Suzi Verburg of 315 Porter Drive.

Doug has lived in their home for 30 years. Cindy, his first wife, was a Clayton EMT who died in a tragic accident while on the job. Suzi lost her husband to cancer around the same time. They renewed their high school friendship and have been married for 15 years. Their playful dog Teddy is pictured with them.

They spend a lot of time in Florida as well as Ohio. Suzi is the driving force in maintaining their well-manicured yard, especially the flowers during the changing seasons.

Pictured left to right are Donna Alexander of the Englewood Arts Commission, Doug and Suzi Verburg and Arts Commission member Jerri Amos. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/10/web1_Verburg.jpg Pictured left to right are Donna Alexander of the Englewood Arts Commission, Doug and Suzi Verburg and Arts Commission member Jerri Amos. Contributed photo