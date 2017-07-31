Aullwood’s August calendar of events

BUTLER TWP. — Use all of your senses to experience each August day at Aullwood. Touch the coolness of the water in the creek, taste Aullwood Farm raised meat, see beautiful turtles at Aullwood’s Nature Center, listen to bird sounds during a walk, or just come and smell the freshness of a summer day at Aullwood.

General admission is $5/adult and $3/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call (937) 890-7360 for more information. Read more on Aullwood’s website www.aullwood.org.

Aullwood is a Blue Star Museum

Aullwood is one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. Aullwood will offer free admission to active duty military personnel including National Guard and Reservists and their families from June 1 through September 3, 2017. See the list of museums at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Meet us in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks then journey on a walk revealing many new and exciting discoveries. Bring binoculars. Members of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free, non-members are $5/adult. (Center)

Art Adventures Walk

Saturday, August 5 starting at 2:30 p.m., join an Aullwood Naturalist on a fun nature art walk. Be inspired by brightly colored flowers swaying in the breeze, watch birds flying in the treetops or observe water running across glistening rocks in the creek. Learn about some of the plants and animals around Aullwood and create a beautiful one-of a-kind piece of artwork. Aullwood will provide a variety of art supplies. (Center)

Free Admission

Sunday, August 6, admission to Aullwood’s Farm and Nature Center is free for all from 1 – 5 p.m. Bring your family and friends to explore our six miles of trails, meet our animals, enjoy a wagon ride or look for native birds. (Farm and Center)

Aullwood Draft Horse Wagon Rides

Come enjoy wagon rides from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the farm on Sunday, August 6. Join Red and Mick, Aullwood’s draft horse team, for a relaxing tour of Aullwood Farm on a wagon drawn by horse power. Fees for the program are $1/person. Each ride lasts about 30 minutes. (Farm)

Waterways Walk

Saturday, August 12 starting at 2:30 p.m. explore the Aullwood marsh and ponds and dabble in Wiles Creek. Learn all about our water communities teeming with life. Wet feet are really neat on a summer’s day. Wear shoes that stay on your feet and can get wet. (Center)

Terrific Turtles Activity

Sunday, August 13 starting at 2:30 p.m. meet Aullwood’s different turtles living in the Nature Center. Learn how you can identify different turtles and find out where they would live in the wild. We’ll even take some of the turtles outside on the lawn and give them time to bask in the sunlight. (Center)

Egg-citing Poultry Farm Walk

Saturday, August 19 starting at 2:30 p.m. learn all about chickens and turkeys at Aullwood Farm. What came first: the chicken or the egg? Why do turkeys gobble? Is there a difference between white and brown eggs? Discover the answers by taking a closer look at some of the most unique fowl: chickens and turkeys. Feel feathers, collect eggs and meet Aullwood’s turkeys. Who knows, maybe you will be gobbling all the way home. (Farm)

Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, an Audubon Center for environmental education and sustainable agriculture, provides activities that increase understanding and preservation of the planet by children and adults through education, research and recreation.

Monarch butterflies are one of the many splendors of nature visitors can observe while exploring Aullwood’s six miles of trails. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/07/web1_Monarch_butterfly.jpg Monarch butterflies are one of the many splendors of nature visitors can observe while exploring Aullwood’s six miles of trails. Contributed photo Tree Swallows and many other birds can be observed during an Art Adventures Walk at Aullwood on Saturday, August 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/07/web1_Tree_Swallow.jpg Tree Swallows and many other birds can be observed during an Art Adventures Walk at Aullwood on Saturday, August 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. Contributed photo Join Red and Mick, Aullwood’s draft horse team, for a relaxing tour of Aullwood Farm on a wagon on Sunday, August 6 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/07/web1_Draft_HorsesRedandMick.jpg Join Red and Mick, Aullwood’s draft horse team, for a relaxing tour of Aullwood Farm on a wagon on Sunday, August 6 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm at (937) 890-7360 or visit Aullwood Audubon Center at 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton, OH 45414-1129.

