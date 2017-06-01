Grace Brethren Village recognized

ENGLEWOOD — Grace Brethren Village (GBV), a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) located at 1010 Taywood in Englewood, received another deficiency-free (also known as a ‘perfect’) survey from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Receiving a deficiency-free survey is quite an accomplishment for any Skilled Nursing Facility when you consider that only approximately 10 percent of all facilities nationally and in Ohio receive a deficiency-free survey. But what makes Grace Brethren Village’s achievement even more remarkable is the fact this is their sixth deficiency-free survey in 9 years, a truly historic accomplishment not just in Ohio.

While records are incomplete, it is generally accepted that no other facility in the history of Ohio has had such a run of deficiency-free surveys. In fact there is no record that any Medicare/Medicaid Skilled Nursing Facility in Ohio has ever had more than two deficient-free surveys in a row (Grace Brethren Village had a stretch of five Perfect Surveys in a row from 2008-2012).

To receive a deficiency-free survey, a skilled nursing facility must meet all federal and state health and safety standards. Standards for surveys encompass professional care standards, infection control, food preparation, drug administration and areas encompassing the environment of residents and overall quality of health care administration. The survey process itself is a multi-day exercise involving multiple ODH employees reviewing organizational procedures while observing hands on operations.

“To continue this string of deficiency-free surveys is a source of great pride within our organization,” said Mike Montgomery, NHA, executive director of Grace Brethren Village. “These historic survey results are a direct reflection of the skill and compassion that the greatest staff in Long Term Care has for providing a high quality of care to our residents throughout Grace Brethren Village. To receive our sixth in the last 9 years speaks volumes to the long-term commitment of everyone here to our Mission of providing quality services for those we serve. Everyone associated with Grace Brethren Village should take great pride in this historic recognition of our quality services.”

Director of Nursing Pam Jones, RNC, said, “I have always commented on what a special place Grace Brethren Village is. The reason it is so special is because of our great staff. When you see them day in and day out providing for every need of every resident that lives here, you develop a very special respect for the team that works here. Team means Nursing, Dietary, Activities, Social Services, Housekeeping, Laundry, Maintenance and Administrative Staff. It is only because of this ‘team’ that we can provide the best care and services to our residents. I cannot thank everyone enough for all they do at Grace Brethren Village.”

Grace Brethren Village has long been recognized for their high quality of care and resident/family satisfaction. Also this year, the Ohio Department of Aging completed a ‘Resident Family Satisfaction Survey’ of all family members with residents residing in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) and in Assisted Living Facilities (AL) in Ohio. GBV ranked No. 1 in Montgomery County again (was also ranked No. 1 in Montgomery County in 2014. In 2012, GBV’s Assisted Living was No.1 for the entire state of Ohio.

Because of GBV’s great survey history, outstanding resident and family satisfaction survey results, GBV has been rated by the Centers of Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS) as a Five-Star Skilled Nursing Home. GBV has had this 5 Star destination since this rating system came out in 2007. The Star rating system is produced by the Centers of Medicare/Medicaid Services and is based on Overall Quality, Health Inspections, Quality Measures and Staffing.

To learn more about GBV’s Survey results or 5-Star rating and compare them to other Nursing Homes in the state of Ohio or with local area Nursing Homes; CMS has a web-site where you can compare Skilled Nursing Homes alone or side-by-side with other nursing homes. The CMS web-site is www.medicare.gov and under the “Nursing Home Compare” link you will be able to compare any Skilled Nursing Home to any other one.

Grace Brethren Village is a Christian Retirement Community located on 21 acres in Englewood. GBV was established in 1969 as an Ohio not-for-profit organization and opened its’ doors to residents in 1971. GBV provides all levels of service including Skilled Nursing and Rehab Care in the Health Care Center that has 45 beds dedicated to nursing and skilled nursing care (Medicare/Medicaid approved), Assisted Living and Independent Living. GBV provides affordable and carefree retirement living with various floor plans in its’ 77 Independent Living Cottages.

Grace Brethren Village is located at 1010 Taywood Rd., Englewood. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/06/web1_GraceBrethrenVillage.jpg Grace Brethren Village is located at 1010 Taywood Rd., Englewood. Contributed photo

Historic 6th deficiency-free survey in 9 years

Staff Report

Reach Grace Brethren Village at (937) 836-4011.

Reach Grace Brethren Village at (937) 836-4011.