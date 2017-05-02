Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Kathleen Aiken, a local teacher, writer and painter, created this painting of the Mann Farm as it appeared in the last half of the 20th century.

It was owned by Leighton Mann and then by his son Ethan and stood where the Englewood Service Center is now located. The Mann family owns the painting.

The Randolph Township Historical Society invites the public to visit the History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood. The Society’s meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Refreshments and a talk on some aspect of history follows the short business meeting.

The History Center is also open to visitors from 2 until 4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of the month Admission is free.

