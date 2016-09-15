Friendship Village to hold Fall Bazaar

DAYTON — Friendship Village Retirement Community will open its doors to the public for the annual Friendship Fall Bazaar on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Again this year, homemade apple dumplings will be a featured item for this annual Bazaar hosted by the Friendship Village Resident Association. Hot apple dumplings will be ready to eat with a scoop of ice cream or take some home.

Fall mums will be on sale and there will be a nice selection of colors for a reasonable price of $5 each.

In addition, homemade candy including Buckeyes, fudge, and bonbons will be available while supplies last. Seasonal items of holiday gifts and craft items are featured. There will be raffle tickets available for a chance to win a beautiful quilt made by the Friendship Village residents and an original painting by a resident.

Also visit the following booths: Origami Owls; Karen’s Kreations;

Val’s Fiber Arts; 2 Crafty Grannies; Sheila’s Craft Corner; Jewelry by Jodi; Wreaths & More; Young Living Essential Oils; Sewing by Susan and others.

For more information call Pam Hall at 937-837-5581 Ext 1269. Friendship Village is located at 5790 Denlinger Road Dayton. Enter at Door No. 1.

