Englewood Traffic Alert

ENGLEWOOD — Ramp closure announced: The Ohio Department of Transportation has notified the City of Englewood of the following ramp closures, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12, and lasting through the weekend:

The off-ramp from Westbound I-70 to Main Street (State Route 48) will be closed. A detour will be posted.

Access to Westbound I-70 from Main Street will only be maintained for northbound traffic on Main Street. Vehicles traveling Southbound will not be able to enter the Westbound I-70 on-ramp.

All Northbound and Southbound Main Street thru traffic will be maintained during the closure.

All ramps and turns will be re-open to traffic by 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15, at the latest.

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

