Free preview of ‘The Barn Raisers’ offered

UPPER ARLINGTON — Friends of Ohio Barns is very excited to announce the much anticipated preview of the new documentary The Barn Raisers by award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films.

The Ohio Preview will take place Sunday, August 21st at the Amelita Mirolo Barn, 4395 Carriage Hill Lane in Upper Arlington.

This special free Ohio Humanities Council program will be from 5-9 p.m. The event will begin with food and drinks followed by welcoming comments form the Ohio Humanities Council, Friends of Ohio Barns and the Rundles. The 80-minute preview will start at approximately 6:30 p.m.. There will be time for questions and discussion afterward.

Please attend this very special event. Seating is limited. Pre-registration is required – cut-off date has been extended to August 17. Please register online at www.friendsofohiobarns.org

Friends of Ohio Barns is a new, non-profit organization formed to promote awareness of the significance of Ohio’s Barns. There has been major growth and development in our state, coupled with changes in agricultural practice and down sizing of family farms. These factors are threatening the future of our historic farm buildings and rural landscape. Many people have attended Ohio Barn Conferences and Barn Again! seminars seeking help and advice on how to maintain their family barns. Others, who may or may not own a barn, are concerned by the swift disappearance of the old, familiar agricultural icons from our landscape. Friends of Ohio Barns was formed so you can help in finding solutions.

Reach Friends of Ohio Barns by emailing friendsohiobarns@gmail.com

