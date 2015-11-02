Englewood Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet Nov. 10

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the 2nd Tuesday of every month.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan North. Come and share concerns and ideas on how to best help those with Alzheimer’s disease. Information shared is kept confidential and attendance is free.

For more information, contact the Miami Valley Chapter Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.