Northmont area police reports

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Clay Township

Report 17-20639-12: Burglary was reported in the 11300 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road. An unknown subject kicked in two doors and removed a 40-inch TV, $400 in quarters, $200 in dimes, a bottle of pain medication, a money clip, eye glasses, two pill organizers and a checkbook.

Friday, Dec. 15

Clay Township

Report 17-20657-12: Police responded to a burglary report in the 10000 block of Dayton-Greenville Pike. The victim stated that someone had kicked in the back door to the house and ransacked several rooms. A 48-inch flat screen TV was removed from the front room and a silver platter from the dining room. A bag that did not belong to the home owner was found on the kitchen floor.

Monday, Dec. 18

City of Englewood

Report 17-079001: Brandi N. Flick, 35, of Tipp City and Leah F. Hensley, 39, of Ludlow Falls, were each charged with theft without consent after failing to pay for merchandise totaling more than $115 at Meijer. The pair used the U-Scan aisle and moved clothing past the scanner without actually scanning the items. Flick and Hensley were each issued a court summons and released.

Report 17-079044: Lazarus L. Burdette, Sr., 41, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-079083: Daniel W. Gevat, 32, at large, was charged with theft without consent at Marathon and appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. After being transported to jail medics refused to accept him due to an elevated heart rate. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and released to medical staff with a summons to appear in court.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

City of Englewood

Report 17-079313: Police responded to Wendy’s on Hoke Road on the report of a crash that had occurred in the parking lot. Police located the vehicle across the street at Shell True North. After coming into contact with the driver she stated she had been in an accident. Her speech was slurred and police detected an odor of alcohol and other indicators of the driver being intoxicated. Allison D. Avey, 43, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence, refusal of a breath test and failure to control. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 17-079327: Tamara S. Swartz, 48, of Greenville, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

City of Englewood

Report 17-079404: Cicely Evans, 43, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence over the legal limit and speeding. She registered at .158 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Evans was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Thursday, Dec. 21

City of Clayton

Report CL170002569: Police responded to Dollar General on the report of a theft. According to an employee, an unknown white female, approximately 30 years of age, 5-feet tall, about 110 pounds with red hair, wearing multi-colored leggings and a Victoria’s Secret purse, entered the store and removed multiple items. She walked to the register and allowed another customer to check out ahead of her and then fled out the door without offering to pay.

City of Englewood

Report 17-079837: Danae N. Young, 20, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Dec. 22

City of Clayton

Report CL170002575: The theft of packages from a doorstep was reported on Woolery Lane.

City of Englewood

Report 17-080118: A 16-year-old male was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Report 17-080123: Brittany N. Betzner, 30, of Cincinnati and Martin J. Boomershine, 44, of Eaton, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. They were taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Clay Township

Report 17-20714-12: Fraud was reported in the 9000 block of National Rd.

Report 17-20723-12: Missing prescription medication was reported on Lakeview Court.

Report 17-20731-12: Driving without the owner’s consent was reported on Shoreline Drive. The victim stated that he let his girlfriend borrow his vehicle on Dec. 22 to run home and come right back but she never returned. He tried to contact her but was unable to speak to her. Police attempted to call her but her phone went straight to voicemail. While police were on the scene the victim received several messages on Facebook from an unknown male stating he was with the victim’s girlfriend and the she had his vehicle. The victim believes she took his vehicle to go see another male. The car was eventually returned.

Report 17-20732-12: Police responded to the 9400 block of Dayton-Greenville Pike on the report of a suspicious vehicle. An officer found a vehicle parked at the end of a driveway with a white male slumped over the center console with the vehicle running and all of the doors locked. A medic was requested. The officer smashed the rear passenger window to unlock the doors. Phillipsburg Medics administered three doses of Narcan to revive the subject. The officer found a ball cap on the front seat containing several capsules with a white powdery substance inside. A total of 14 capsules, a straw, a small bag of marijuana and piece of paper containing white powder were found in the vehicle. Medics transported the driver to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment. Jeremy G. Clark, 25, of Brookville, was charged with possession of marijuana and felony possession of drugs.

Report 17-20733-12: An unknown subject broke a window on a residence on Shoreline Drive by throwing a rock at it.

Saturday, Dec. 23

City of Clayton

Report CL170002580: Theft was reported at Everybody’s Fitness in Randolph Plaza. The victim stated she arrived at the facility and locked her valuables in her vehicle before entering. She then placed her keys in an unsecured locker. After completing her workout she discovered that her car key/fob had been removed from her key ring and used to unlock her vehicle. Her purse was stolen from the vehicle. It contained numerous credit cards, a driver’s license, Social Security numbers, a conceal carry permit and makeup items. While police were present the victim received a phone call from American Express advising her that her card had been used at the Walmart on Miller Lane to make purchases totaling $413 and $316.

City of Englewood

Report 17-080372: Jeremy W. Adams, 35, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Meijer and was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 17-080469: Katherine E. Schnarr, 31, of Washington Courthouse and Matthew C. Myers, 40, also of Washington Courthouse, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. Since the couple had a small child with them Myers was issued a court summons and released while Schnarr was transported to the county jail.

Report 17-080474: Quentel M. Pearson, 36, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Meijer after concealing numerous toys in an empty Meijer bag and removing a vacuum from the shelf that she took to the service desk and returned the vacuum for store credit. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 17-080484: Marcus A. Wallace, 28, of Dayton 45406, was charged with assault at Family Dollar. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 17-080502: Police responded to the 400 block of Heather Street on the report of an overdose. Medics arrived and administered one vial of Narcan which revived the subject. When the subject came to he became combative and had to be restrained. Conner L. Paul, 23, of New Carlisle, was charged with disorderly conduct by public intoxication. He was transported to the Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment and issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 17-20729-12: Phone harassment was reported in the 11200 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road. The victim stated his ex-roommate had been sending him threatening emails and text messages and has been driving by his house every day. He further stated his ex-roommate wanted to come get his belongings but that today was not a good day. Police spoke to the victim’s former roommate who agreed to go to court to retrieve his belongings.

Sunday, Dec. 24

City of Englewood

Report 17-080579: Police responded to Steak ‘n Shake on the report of an unconscious female inside of a car. Officers found a Chevy Cruze in the drive through with a white female passed out behind the wheel. It took officers three to four minutes of shaking the female and yelling to get her to wake up. A strong odor of alcohol was also detected. She was removed from the vehicle and put through standard field sobriety tests. Danielle N. Mosley, 25, of Clayton 45415, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal of a chemical test. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 17-080701: Jennifer A. Roberson, 37, of Dayton 45410, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and was arrested on a warrant issued by Dayton Police for failure to appear in court on a traffic violation. She was transported to the county jail.

Clay Township

Report 17-20739-12: Police responded to the 8500 block of Francie Drive on the report of a dog bite. The owner advised that his dog had bitten his hand and that it was the second time the dog had bitten him. He requested that the dog be removed. The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center responded to the scene and explained the cost of surrendering the dog, the transportation and boarding fees at which time the owner declined to surrender his dog.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

City of Englewood

Report 17-081414: An unknown subject slashed both rear tires on one vehicle and both passenger side tires on another vehicle belonging to the same victim at Cedargate Apartments.

Report 17-081454: Shannon R. Harris, 33, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and unlawful restraint. According to the victim, Harris locked her in a bathroom for 15 minutes and then struck her head with a closed fist. She had a minor cut on her upper lip, swelling on her right cheek and a knot on the right side of her forehead. Harris fled the scene before police arrived. Harris contacted police by phone and said he would turn himself in once a warrant was issued for his arrest, but he would not return to the residence tonight.

Thursday, Dec. 28

City of Englewood

Report 17-081656: Heather N. Knight, 36, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Sunday, Dec. 31

City of Englewood

Report 17-082413: Justin E. Brown, 40, of Dayton 45424, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 17-082485: Police responded to the 100 block of Venetian Way on the report of a fight involving five to six people. Upon arrival police encountered a high intoxicated male standing by his vehicle with his girlfriend. He was yelling at a group of people standing at the door of a home. One of the subjects advised that the male who was yelling had consumed too much alcohol at their New Year’s Eve party and had accidentally run into a lamp and broke it, which started a fight. According to the subject, the intoxicated male was out of control and threw a punch at him that struck his right cheek. The male was then asked to leave but was being defiant. The victim refused to press charges and only wished for the male to leave. The male left with his girlfriend and no charges were filed.

Monday, Jan. 1

City of Union

Report 18-000014: An officer on patrol on Main Street observed a vehicle driving without any lights on. A traffic stop was initiated and an odor of alcohol was detected about the driver. Nicholas L. Scott, 24, of West Milton, was charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence over the legal limit. He registered at .186 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to his mother.

