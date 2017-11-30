Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Nov. 13

City of Englewood

Report 17-069921: Robert Montague III, 60 of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He was issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

City of Union

Report 17-070122: The theft of $160 cash from a wallet was reported at a residence in the 600 block of San Bernardino Trail. The victims believe their grandson stole the cash because he has stolen from them in the past and has been staying at their residence. The grandson admitted to his grandfather that he had taken the money to pay his drug dealer to avoid being killed. The victims signed a refusal to prosecute form.

Report 17-070185: Police responded to Shaw Road on a resident wanting to pick up her dog that police had found running loose earlier in the day. Kristen A. Gregory, 48, was charged with valid dog tags required and issued a citation.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

City of Englewood

Report 17-070310: Police responded to Waffle House on an overdose. Medics were able to revive a female subject with Narcan. She was transported to Samaritan North Emergency Room where she became uncooperative. Police discovered she was a wanted subject. Ashley N. Violet, 31, was charged with disorderly conduct and arrested on a warrant issued by Riverside Police. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 17-070364: Anthony Edwards, 49, of Miamisburg, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons.

Report 17-070400: The theft of a pruning saw from a pickup truck was reported at Speedway.

Thursday, Nov. 16

City of Englewood

Report 17-070613: The theft of a purse from a vehicle was reported at La Petite Academy.

Report 17-070706: The theft of a rear license plate from a vehicle was reported at Carriage House Apartments.

Friday, Nov. 17

City of Englewood

Report 17-070855: Deonte J. William, 22, of Englewood, was charged with telecommunications harassment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 17-070899: Police responded to McDonald’s on W. National Road on a subject overdosing in a vehicle. Tyler E. Garner, 26, of Greenville, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. He was issued a court summons and transported to Good Samaritan North for treatment.

City of Union

Report 17-071081: A runaway juvenile was reported on San Bernardino Trail. The juvenile later returned home.

Saturday, Nov. 18

City of Englewood

Report 17-071484: The theft of a temporary license tag from a vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of Gateway Dr.

City of Union

Report 17-072322: A resident of Irongate Drive reported two unauthorized charges on her Kohl’s charge card that occurred in South Carolina.

Monday, Nov. 20

City of Englewood

Report 17-071661: An officer observed a vehicle traveling south on Main Street at a high rate of speed and then turn east onto the Englewood Dam. The officer followed the vehicle which accelerated to 80 MPH by the time it reached the middle of the dam. A traffic stop was initiated with the vehicle braking abruptly and stopping on Aullwood Road in the middle of the southbound lane. After approaching the vehicle the officer noticed a very strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle. After failing a field sobriety test Katelyn Snyder, 29, of Vandalia, was charged with driving while under the influence, refusal of a breath test with a prior DUI within the past 20 years and speeding. She was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 17-071767: Gordon O. Garner, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. He was transported to the county jail.

City of Union

Report 17-071839: A 12-year-old female was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

City of Englewood

Report 17-071995: Unknown subjects threw several eggs on a vehicle parked in the Shadowood Apartments lot damaging the vehicle’s clear coat finish.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

City of Englewood

Report 17-072252: The manager of Speedway reported that a female that had been trespassed from the business had just left. An officer located the female walking south on Taywood Road. Rebecca M. Mitchell, 51, of Englewood, was charged with criminal trespass. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 17-072286: Melissa J. Gibbs, 43, of Lewisburg, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 17-072340: Police responded to Walmart on the report of a shoplifter exiting the store. The female suspect entered a white Monte Carlo police later learned had been reported stolen out of Harrison Township. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Hoke Road. After initially starting to pull over it accelerated and entered Interstate 70 and fled at a high rate of speed reaching speeds between 85 and 90 MPH. The vehicle traveled into the grassy area along the left lane to pass other vehicles, then exited at Main Street driving off the right side of the exit, through the grass and nearly striking a pole and failing to stop for a red light. The vehicle fled south on Main Street. Clayton Police blocked traffic on Westbrook and Dog Leg roads where the vehicle reached a speed of 100 MPH as it continued to flee from police. As the pursuit reached Shiloh Springs Road the pursuit was terminated. A Clayton officer observed a female driving the vehicle and felt he could identify her from a suspect lineup, however he did not get a good look at the passenger as the vehicle sped past.

Report 17-072349: Ryan J. Wallace, 26, of Miamisburg, was charged with theft and resisting arrest at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

City of Union

Report 17-072373: Daniel W. Gevat, 32, of Union was arrested on a warrant issued by Vandalia Municipal Court for probation violation. He was transported to the county jail.

Friday, Nov. 24

City of Clayton

Report 17-2295: A red wheelbarrow was reported stolen from a residential property in the 5000 block of Pebble Brook Drive.

Report 17-2296: The theft of a .22 caliber Glock handgun with an attached silencer and a .38 Caliber Smith & Wesson revolver with a brown handle was reported at an apartment on Cotillion Court.

City of Englewood

Report 17-072748: Tamika R. Washington, 39, of Englewood, was charged with having a junk motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed away. Washington was issued a summons to appear in court.

Report 17-072786: Sonae Y. Atwater, 31, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 17-072833: A 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were both charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Saturday, Nov. 25

City of Union

Report 17-072940: Anthony L. Foster, 29, of Union, was charged with domestic violence. After being placed in a police cruiser he intentionally struck his head against the cage rendering himself unconscious. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by Medic 81 and issued a court summons.

Report 17-073199: Cortney L. Vanatta, 31, of Union, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Nov. 26

City of Union

Report 17-073444: An officer pulled a vehicle over for a stop sign violation and discovered the driver had two warrants. Desiree D. Williams, 27, of Trotwood, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device and driving under suspension and was arrested on the warrants issued by Trotwood Police. She was taken into custody and released to a Trotwood officer.

Monday, Nov. 27

City of Clayton

Report 17-2316: Attempted breaking and entering to a maintenance shed was reported at Stone Ridge Apartments.

City of Union

Report 17-073602: Richard T. Edmonds, 25, of Hamilton, was charged with solicitation permit required.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new-2.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

