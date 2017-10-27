Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Oct. 13

Clay Township

Report 17-20069-10: Police received information about drug activity taking place at two separate locations. Names and photos of the suspects were provided. The case remains under investigation.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Clay Township

Report 17-20093-10: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 7600 block of Preble County Line Road. There was no physical violence and no charges were filed.

Monday, Oct. 16

City of Clayton

Report 17-2058: Police spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of United Dairy Farmers displaying Indiana license plates. A male occupant was laying back in the front passenger seat with his eyes closed and his head moving from side to side in a manner consistent with an opiate overdose. The female driver was staring straight down at her lap. Police have been to UDF numerous times as it is a common location for individuals to stop and use drugs such as heroin and several overdoses have occurred there. As the officer pulled up to the vehicle to make contact with the occupants it drove off towards the exit to Salem Pike. The officer activated his overhead lights and the vehicle stopped before exiting the lot. The officer spoke to the driver and expressed concern for their presence at the business and requested to search the vehicle. The driver slid her purse across the floorboard away from her seat and closer to the gas and brake pedals. In an open zippered compartment on the purse the officer observed a clear plastic bag containing multiple gel caps containing a brown and grey power substance believed to be heroin. The officer searched areas around and under the driver’s seat to make sure there were no weapons present then looked back into the purse and confirmed that there were approximately 20 gel capsules with suspected heroin in plain sight in the open purse. The driver admitted the substance was heroin. When asked if there was any more contraband in the vehicle she admitted that there were some needles and spoons in the center armrest. She further stated that the heroin, needles and spoons belonged to her. The officer located two metal spoons with residue and a cotton filter and three hypodermic syringes in the center armrest. In her purse was a clear plastic bag with 18 gel capsules of suspected heroin, a hypodermic syringe, a razor blade and shoe string commonly used as a tourniquet. The officer located multiple empty or halved gel caps while searching the remainder of the vehicle. The passenger was released. The driver, Heidi A. Britton, 27, of Yorktown, Indiana, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and driving under suspension. She was transported to the county jail.

City of Englewood

Report 17-062772: Ashley L. Henderson, 29, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 17-062781: Rebecca M. Mitchell, 51, of Englewood, was charged with criminal trespassing at Speedway. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-062882: Jatodd T. McMahon, 36, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence, driving under financial responsibility act suspension, driving under the influence over the legal limit and open container. He registered at .167 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Clay Township

Report 17-20120-10: Thomas E. Stubblefield, 55, of Huber Heights, was issued a criminal trespass notice advising him not to return to his former employer’s property (Doors Galore).

Tuesday, Oct. 17

City of Englewood

Report 17-063088: Beatrice O. Jackson, 59, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Clay Township

Report 17-20133-10: An assault was reported on Francie Court. The victim refused to press charges against her boyfriend.

Report 17-20134-10: Valencia R. Oldham, 33, of Dayton 45406, was charged with passing a bad check at Doors Galore. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Western Division Court.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

City of Englewood

Report 17-063323: The theft of a Samsung Galaxy Tab 82 was reported at Meijer. An employee was using the company owned tablet to photograph merchandise displays and placed it on top of a work bag. After moving to another section of the store the employee noticed the item was missing.

Thursday, Oct. 19

City of Englewood

Report 17-063597: Harvey J. Bush, 73, at large, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and was arrested on a warrant issued by Miamisburg Police for failure to appear. He was transported to the county jail.

Friday, Oct. 20

City of Englewood

Report 17-063871: Shannon L. Hensley, 24, of Dayton 45432, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Oct. 22

City of Englewood

Report 17-064254: Rick J. Powell, 27, of Dayton 45417, was arrested on a warrant issued by Trotwood Police for domestic violence. He was taken into custody, transported to the BP station at Shiloh Springs Road and Main Street and released to a Trotwood officer.

Report 17-064435: Amy S. Fegan, 38, of West Milton, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 17-064457: Chad T. Hines, 28, at large, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

