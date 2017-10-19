Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Clay Township

Report 17-19953-09: Police to a residence in Phillipsburg on a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Clay Township

Report 17-20038-10: Phone harassment was reported on Pansing Road. The victim advised his daughter’s ex-boyfriend had sent him several text messages inquiring about his daughter. In the past he had stated that if could not have her, no one would. The victim stated the ex-boyfriend had sneaked onto his property in the past and had engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with his daughter. The victim requested extra patrols.

Report 17-20039-10: Fraud was reported on Number Nine Road where an elderly woman advised she had been scammed by an unknown female that claimed to be her granddaughter. The female called the victim and claimed to have been have been in an accident and had struck an undercover police officer. She claimed she needed $4,000 for bond and took the victim to purchase $4,000 in Best Buy gift cards and then call back and recite the numbers off the back of the gift cards. The unknown female called four more times claiming more money was needed to cover the cost of the officer’s surgery and had the victim purchase gift cards from other retailers and then call her back with the serial numbers. The victim purchased gift cards totaling more than $22,000. The victim later discovered her granddaughter had not been involved in an accident and was told by her son that she had been scammed, at which point she contacted police.

Monday, Oct. 9

City of Clayton

Report 17-2017: An unknown subject broke the driver’s side window on a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 5800 block of Summersweet Dr. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.

City of Englewood

Report 17-060909: An unknown white female removed a 12 pack of Budweiser from the Beer Cave at Speedway and walked out without attempting to pay. The theft was captured on video but no employees could positively identify the female.

Clay Township

Report 17-20043-10: A woman came to the police department to report receiving harassing phone messages and an email from a known male subject. The female has told the male not to contact her. She was advised that if the male contacted her again to contact police immediately.

Report 17-20044-10: Fraud was reported by a resident of Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road. The victim reported that someone had used their library card account information to check out items from the Brookville Library and not return the items. The victim had received phone messages about outstanding and overdue library items as well as a notice from a collection agency.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

City of Clayton

Report 17-2022: An unknown subject broke the rear windshield on a vehicle parked in the street on Vinway Court. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

City of Clayton

Report 17-2030: An unknown subject stole three boxes containing wine glasses from the front porch of a residence in the 4200 block of Honeybrook Ave. The resident set the boxes out for a friend to pick up. When the resident came home and saw that the boxes were gone she called her friend and asked how she liked the wine glasses; however her friend stated she had not picked them up. The glasses were valued at $285.

Thursday, Oct. 12

City of Clayton

Report 17-2041: An unknown subject entered two unlocked vehicles parked in a driveway in the 8500 block of Flagler Street and removed two pairs of Oakley sun glasses, loose change, two packs of cigarettes and a hunting knife.

City of Englewood

Report 17-061681: James R. Abrams, 20, of Englewood, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Oct. 13

City of Englewood

Report 17-062019: Two male juveniles from Trotwood were charged with theft without consent at Meijer. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 17-062060: Keith A. Barber, 31, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated at Meijer. Barber admitted to using heroin earlier in the day. He was issued a court summons and transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for evaluation.

Report 17-062071: Deborah K. Appleblatt, 67, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence. She registered at .100 on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to her husband.

Report 17-062102: LaTonya R. Hall, 46, of Dayton, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, Oct. 14

City of Englewood

Report 17-062358: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a white male and white female in custody for shoplifting. After both subjects were placed in the back of police cruiser the male yelled that the female was having a seizure. The female was leaned over against the door convulsing. The officers called for a medic and the female was transported to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment. Danny J. Rhoades, 45, of Vandalia, was charged with theft without consent and transported to the county jail. Rebecca M. Rust, 24, of Brookville, was charged with theft without consent. When the officer went to Samaritan North to serve her with a court summons she was not in her room. The emergency room doctor stated that Rust has a history of faking seizures. The officer went outside to search for her and spotted a vehicle driving slowly through the parking lot registered to a relative. The officer spoke to the driver and told her not to pick Rust up and to go home. The officer continued to search the area for 30 minutes but could not locate Rust. She was also charged with obstructing official business. Both charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 17-062565: A 13-year-old female was charged with being unruly on W. Wenger Rd. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Report 16-065436: Daniel N. Cooks, 24, at large, was arrested in Miami County on an Englewood warrant for obstructing official business. Cooks was released to Englewood officers and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

