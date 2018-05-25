Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, April 30

Clay Township

Report 18-1545-04: Attempted fraud was reported on Brookville-Phillipsburg Road. A resident advised that she was contacted by Experian Credit Works informing her that someone had attempted seven times to use her Social Security Number to secure a line of credit.

Tuesday, May 8

City of Englewood

Report 18-035728: Dennis G. Wilt, 46, of Springfield, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and was arrested on active warrants out of Beavercreek and Miami County. Police also confiscated a bag of possible crystal meth, two syringes and a straw, nine knives, a stun gun, earbuds, a magnet tool and a cell phone. Wilt was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-035730: A resident of Meadowrun Road was using a Toro 5HP roto tiller at a home on Sunset Drive and placed it in the front yard by his vehicle and a short time later it was stolen.

Report 18-035867: Police responded to Speedway on the report of a subject in a silver Toyota with marijuana all over his lap. After arriving an officer observed a green leafy substance all over the subject’s lap. The officer also found a bag of marijuana in the center console. Oren E. Gondal, 20, of Clayton, was charged with possession of drugs, issued a court summons and released.

Wednesday, May 9

City of Clayton

Report CL18-917: A blue 2004 Pontiac Vibe was reported stolen from a driveway in the 6200 block Cheri Lynne Dr. The victim said he left the car unlocked, the driver’s window down and the keys possibly in a cup holder or center console because he had intended to go shopping but got distracted working around the house.

Report CL18-922: While on patrol an officer spotted a vehicle traveling south on Salem Pike being driven by a wanted subject. After making contact with the driver the passenger was also found to be wanted. Nikki Nickels, 39, and Shawn Nickels, 39, both of Dayton 45403, were both arrested on warrants out of Xenia. Both were transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-036057: An unknown subject forced open the passenger side window on a vehicle parked behind Buffalo Wild Wings and removed $100 cash from the center console cup holder. Pry marks were observed at the top of the door frame and the window would no longer close.

Report 18-036125: Lindsey R. Kelly, 30, and James A. Medley, 37, both of Piqua, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. Medley was also arrested on a warrant out of Butler Township. Kelly and Medley were both transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-036146: Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block W. Wenger Road, possibly a fight in a parking lot. Officers arrived at the scene and observed three females quickly enter a Buick parked behind other legally parked cars with an additional three females standing closer to an apartment building. As an officer attempted to speak with the three females in the Buick, they were screaming and cursing at him. The females outside the apartment were questioned and released. The females in the Buick continued to act in a disruptive manner. Briana D. McNeal, 19, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct – offensive and Ju’Naysha R. Boles, 24, of Englewood, was charged with failure to disclose personal identity. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-036165: Paige M. Martin, 22, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart, issued a court summons and released. A 13-year-old female was also charged with theft without consent. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

City of Union

Report 18-035996: Police responded to the area of Nordhoff Farm Road on the report of young male child, approximately 2 to 3 years old, wandering the street with no parents present. An officer picked the child up while a detective starting knocking on doors to locate where the child belonged. Detective Redmon went to several homes but could not locate the child’s parents. A resident stated he had never seen the child in the area before. Children’s Services was contacted and arrived to take custody of the child. Almost an hour and a half later the mother called dispatch to report her child as missing. The officer went to the caller’s house and found the mother in the yard screaming and crying about her missing child. The officer, who took a photo of the child with his phone, showed the photo to the mother and she confirmed that it was her child. Katrina E. Lee, 24, of Union, was charged with child endangering, issued a court summons and released.

Thursday, May 10

City of Clayton

Report CL18-931: Theft was reported at United Dairy Farmers. Two black male subjects entered the store. One went to the ATM while the other walked down an aisle and grabbed two different kinds of beef jerky and placed them in his shorts pockets. Both then exited the store and left in a silver Chevy sedan. Security footage matched the BMV photo of the vehicle’s registered owner, which returned to an address in Trotwood. Police tried to contact the subject by phone and got his voicemail. After responding to his residence the vehicle was not there and no one answered the door.

City of Union

Report 18-036115: Marqese J. Lyons, 27, at large, was charged with solicitation permit required after going door to door attempting to sell books. He was issued a court summons and released. Police later learned Lyons has a lengthy record along with an outstanding warrant out of San Diego, CA and possesses several state IDs.

Friday, May 11

City of Union

Report 18-036546: Fraud was reported on Nordhoff Farm Road where a resident discovered a charge for $1,995 on his Visa credit card. The charge was for a shipment of shoes originally addressed to his home but the delivery address was changed to 430 Crestline Ave., in Cincinnati.

Report 18-036378: Justin R. Gutierrez, 25, of Tucson, AZ, was charged with solicitation permit required after going door-to-door trying to sell satellite TV services. He was issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, May 12

City of Clayton

Report CL18-950: An officer on patrol observed a vehicle traveling south on Main Street with the registered owner listed as a wanted subject. The driver was also under suspension and the plates expired. John Wirth, 43, of Clayton, was charged with child support suspension and expired plates. He was also arrested on an active warrant. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, May 13

City of Englewood

Report 18-037161: Ayriona L. Dorsey, 19, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and was also arrested on a warrant out of Moraine. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2018/05/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind