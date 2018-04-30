Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, April 16

City of Clayton

Report CL18-740: An unknown male subject removed an extension cord, an on/off timer and a light/laser projector from the front porch of a home in the 5300 block of Savina Ave. A surveillance camera recorded the crime taking place at 4:27 a.m.

City of Englewood

Report 18-029651: During a traffic stop a female driver identified herself with a first name of Randi, but her information did not perfectly match the description on the Indiana driver’s license that was on file. After correctly answering numerous questions such as age, address and names of family members she was released from the scene. While completing paperwork for a male subject in the vehicle, the officer looked at the male’s Facebook profile where his girlfriend was listed with a first name of ‘Kyle.’ The officer then examined the female driver’s Facebook page and was easily able to identify her as the driver. She was found to have an active warrant out of Indiana for possession of synthetic drugs. Kyle A. Comstock, 28, of Portland, Ind., was charged with falsification – public official. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Tuesday, April 17

City of Clayton

Report CL18-749: The theft of a water pump from a construction site at Samaritan North was reported. Tire tracks were found in the grass near an access road to the site at Heathcliff Road. It appeared the vehicle parked near a large pine tree and the suspect walked over and removed the pump which was running next to a drain northwest of Heathcliff. The pump was valued at $1,275 and had been rented by the construction company from Art’s Rental in Dayton.

City of Englewood

Report 18-030098: Edna P. Peeples, 21, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Wednesday, April 18

City of Englewood

Report 18-030440: A 17-year-old male was charged with theft at Walmart and released to his mother. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

City of Union

Report 18-030453: Breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Butler Trail. The victim stated that her ex-boyfriend came over while she was at work and caused damage to a door leading from the garage into the house. The only thing missing was a lawn mower, phone charger and food belonging to the ex-boyfriend. Police attempted to call the ex-boyfriend but there was no answer.

Thursday, April 19

City of Clayton

Report CL18-765: The theft of women’s clothing, a Samsung Galaxy tablet and an Xbox One wireless controller, a DVD player and a cameo ring was reported at a residence in the 400 block of Pleasant Plain Rd. A possible suspect was identified.

City of Englewood

Report 18-030650: A resident reported that $1,100 had been removed from his checking account. He contacted his bank and the claims department had already started an investigation.

City of Union

Report 18-030701: Robert G. Deeter, 58, of Union, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-1468-04: An officer responded to a residence on Dayton-Greenville Pike at the request of the residents. Upon arrival the residents advised that they had been notified that a male subject they had a trespass notice against was being released from prison today. They requested a new trespass notice. The issuance of the trespass is pending.

Friday, April 20

City of Englewood

Report 18-030962: Jameson A. Cannon, 19, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-1478-04: An officer stopped a vehicle for a marked lanes violation and discovered that the driver was a wanted subject. Arletty S. Minor, 27, of Richmond, Ind., was arrested on a warrant out of Preble County Municipal Court. Minor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, April 21

City of Clayton

Report CL18-784: An unknown black male in his mid-forties, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, grabbed a display of 50 Bic lighters from the counter at Circle K and fled the store. The suspect entered a red Honda Odyssey and fled north on Main Street.

Report CL18-785: Police responded to Marlyn Jewelers on a burglary alarm and upon arrival found the front door glass broken. Several display cases inside the business were shattered and a door to the office was kicked in. A security camera revealed that a silver sedan with passenger side rear damage backed up to the store with possible temporary license tags. Four black males appearing to be in their late teens or early twenties exited the vehicle and broke the front door glass with a large rock. The suspects entered the business and smashed and ransacked display cases, various drawers and the cash register. One suspect was not wearing gloves and used a baseball bat to smash the display cases. Mostly display jewelry was stolen. The suspects fled south on Main Street.

City of Englewood

Report 18-031083: Craig L. Welsch, 26, of Troy, was charged with driving while under the influence. He registered at .171 on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to his wife.

Report 18-031196: A 15-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Saturday, April 21

City of Union

Report 18-031147: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle on Hill Circle and removed $150 cash and a Visa credit card.

Report 18-031180: Simeon L. Brentlinger, 51, of Union, was charged with violating a protection order. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-031242: Marilyn J. Weizenecker, 28, of Dayton 45414, was charged with solicitation permit required. She was issued a court summons.

Clay Township

Report 18-1483-04: Police responded to Shoreline Road on a subject that had overdosed. The officer spoke with a male subject who stated that when he came over to cut the grass the female resident appeared to be fine. He stated she was walking around inside the residence and doing dishes. After she went into the bedroom and after a few minutes he went in to check on her and found her unresponsive. Medics arrived and administered Narcan and the female became responsive and combative. She was transported to the Samaritan North Emergency Room for treatment.

Sunday, April 22

City of Clayton

Report CL18-797: Police responded to the 4500 block of Roblar Hills on the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival the victim stated that when the father of her children dropped the kids off an hour late she confronted him about it. While speaking to him her current husband began to argue with her ex. She said she stepped between them to stop the arguing. At that point a black female gout out of a vehicle, ran towards her and began assaulting her. A neighbor intervened to break up the fight and was also scratched. A neighbor who witnesses the incident stated that after the incident took place she saw a white male and black female quickly enter a burgundy Ford Explorer and left. The victim signed a complaint wishing to press charges. Clayton Police contacted Xenia Police and requested that an officer respond to the last known address where the female suspect resided. Xenia Police made contact with the suspect and took her into custody. A Clayton officer arrived at the Xenia Police Department and charged Pharren Renae Kidd, 22, of Xenia, with assault. She was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Englewood

Report 18-031332: Dane S. Howell, 25, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, April 23

Clay Township

Report 18-1491-04: Burglary was reported in the 8500 block of Francie Drive where an unknown subject force the front door of an apartment open and proceeded to damage numerous items. The resident did not notice anything missing.

Report 18-1492-04: While investigating a burglary on Francie Drive an officer observed a vehicle in the apartment parking lot with its rear window broken. The officer made contact with the registered owner and asked if he was aware the window on his vehicle was damaged and he stated he was not aware. The owner came out to inspect the vehicle to see if any property was missing. Nothing appeared to be missing but while checking the interior the owner found part of a fish lying on the rear passenger side floorboard.

