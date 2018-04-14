Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, April 2

City of Englewood

Report 18-025768: A 12-year-old male was charged with failure to disclose personal information when questioned by police. Police discovered he had run away from home to being grounded. He was released to his mother.

Tuesday, April 3

City of Englewood

Report 18-026019: Roy B. Perry, 37, of King George, VA, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 18-026182: A 17-year-old female was charged with theft at Walmart. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Report 18-026206: Christopher F. Robbins, 36, of Dunkirk, Ind., was charged with theft at Walmart. He was issued a court summons and released.

Wednesday, April 4

City of Clayton

Report CL18-662: Police responded to the 6000 block of Cheri Lynn Drive on the report of a burglary in progress. Dispatch advised that a gold four door sedan occupied by two males fled the scene as the home owner pulled into the driveway. The home owner told police the house was abandoned due to mold issues and was scheduled for sale in two days. He said as he pulled in he saw the car parked nose first in the garage. It backed out immediately and drove across the front lawn toward Westbrook Road. Upon inspecting the residence the home owner said that some items appeared to have been dragged up from the basement and left in the garage. Police observed damage to the garage door and to a dehumidifier sitting near the ramp to the basement. The officer at the scene was advised not to enter the basement without a respirator mask due to the presence of harmful mold.

Report 18-669: Police responded to the 10300 block of Haber Road on the report of someone firing shots at a home and then fleeing in a white Chevy S10 pickup with a yellow caution light on top. The victim followed the suspect vehicle but was told by the dispatch center to abandon the pursuit. The victim stated that she and her fiancé were in the living room watching TV when they heard multiple gun shots, looked out the window and observed the suspect vehicle. The truck drove to a neighbor’s property, turned around and fled south on Haber Road at a high rate of speed. The victim said as she pursued the suspect he tried to run her off the roadway. She lost sight of the vehicle on westbound Interstate 70. She further advised that the suspect vehicle belongs to her brother-in-law who allegedly has a drug problem and that her sister had left him and had moved in with her. Two sets of neighbors told police that they heard gunshots. One neighbor observed the suspect vehicle take off at a high rate of speed. A Clayton officer, with the assistance of Clay and Perry township officers, responded to the suspect’s home on S. Wolf Creek Pike where they found his vehicle parked in the garage still running. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but he did not come to the door. Due to a lack of physical evidence and witness information at the scene police withdrew from the suspect’s property.

City of Englewood

Report 18-026505: Joseph M. Bostick, 39, of Englewood, and Chelsea L. Marcheski, 26, of Englewood, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. Bostick was also charged with driving without a license. They were each issued a court summons and released to a valid driver.

Thursday, April 5

City of Englewood

Report 18-026726: A 14-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

A pair of unknown white males, both tall, thin and in their twenties, pushed a cart of merchandise out of the rear exit at Dollar General and fled the area.

Clay Township

Report 18-696-04: Police received a phone call about a wanted subject getting into a vehicle and leaving a residential area. The vehicle was spotted and a traffic stop was initiated. Daniel R. Morgan, 28, of Brookville, was arrested on a warrant issued by Western Division Court and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, April 8

City of Englewood

Report 18-027502: Douglas A. Miller, 47, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence. He had left his residence prior to police arriving. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 18-027541: Leslie M. Officer, 34, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs. She was issued a court summons. A pit bull belonging to Officer was loose and became aggressive towards police and other people in the area. At one point the dog became more aggressive with a patrolman who fired shots at the dog. The dog fled and police could not locate the dog. A relative of the dog owner was able to gain control of the dog a few blocks away. The dog did not appear to have been struck by any bullets, but the relative said a closer inspection would be conducted once the dog was returned to its home.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

