Northmont area police reports

Monday, March 12

City of Englewood

Report 18-019933: Myron D. Watkins, 50, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence, taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-019947: Jeffrey D. Beam, 54, of Troy, was arrested by Troy Police on an Englewood warrant for failure to appear for pre-trial for failure to pay taxes. Beam was taken into custody, released to an Englewood officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-020010: The theft of a Vizio sound bar was reported at Walmart.

Report 18-020165: An unknown white male wearing a dark colored ball cap stole three packages from a front porch in the 200 block of Old Carriage Trail. The packages had been placed on the porch for pick up by the U.S. Postal Service.

Wednesday, March 14

City of Englewood

Report 18-020474: The theft of a delivery package was reported at Carriage House Apartments.

City of Union

Report 18-020516: Illegal dumping of trash was reported at a business on Quinter Farm Road. The business owner stated that for the last six weeks someone had been placing trash in the dumpster without permission.

Report 18-020570: Kelsea T. Hopkins, 25, of Eaton, was charged with theft by deception for failure to provide a client with wedding photos taken by her business, Blue Boots Photography. A warrant was issued for Hopkins’ arrest.

Thursday, March 15

City of Union

Report 18-020911: A 14-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Friday, March 16

City of Englewood

Report 18-020958: Police responded to the westbound exit ramp from Interstate 70 on the report of a vehicle that struck a guardrail. Daquann R. Glover, 31, of Dayton 45402, was charged with driving while under the influence, failure to control, driving under suspension, failure to reinstate and possession of drugs. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-021121: Theft was reported at Englewood Drive Thru, 711 Taywood Rd. According to an employee a gray van occupied by a group of young white males entered the drive thru and requested an item. When the employee went to get the requested item a passenger got out of the van and grabbed four twin bags of Mikesell’s Potato Chips. The van then fled the area.

Report 18-021134: Alisha D. Keith, 31, of Greenville, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

Saturday, March 17

City of Englewood

Report 18-021337: Amanda M. Dingus, 31, of Hillsboro, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, March 18

City of Clayton

Report CL18-568: The theft of a 9 millimeter Taurus semiautomatic handgun from the glove box of an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 6900 block of Morrow Dr.

Report CL18-569: Police responded to the 6500 block of Riverbend Dr. on a theft complaint. The victim stated that he came home on March 14 and observed a Pontiac pull out of his driveway and drive away quickly. He stated that he knew the male and female in the Pontiac because they are friends of his daughter and have been to his residence before. The victim stated several items have turned up missing from his home including a Bosch reciprocating saw and several other items from his garage and a space heater that was located in his bathroom. The case is being forwarded to the detective section for further investigation. Charges are pending.

City of Englewood

Report 18-021684: Police responded to the 300 block of W. Wenger Rd. on the report of an overdose. A male subject was found lying on the ground next to a vehicle and was unresponsive. His wife advised he had used heroin. Englewood Medics administered several doses of Narcan to revive him. Jerrod E. Griffith, 32, of Sardinia, was transported to Good Samaritan North Hospital and charged with disorderly conduct by public intoxication. He was issued a court summons.

Report 18-021732: An officer pulled a vehicle over for not displaying a front license plate. A passenger in the vehicle provided a false name to the officer. The officer was eventually able to identify the female by contacting the Preble County Sheriff’s Office to see if they were familiar with any associates of the driver of the vehicle. Josephine M. Waters, 19, of Camden, was charged with obstructing official business. She was also arrested on three active warrants; one issued by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, a second issued by Eaton Police for falsification and a third issued by Oxford Police for attempted possession/possession of amphetamine. Waters was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-021725: An unknown subject fired a gun at a motorist driving east on Old Springfield Road and put a hole in his driver’s side rear window. The motorist stated he heard what sounded like a bullet whiz past his head. Police inspected the damage but could not determine what type of projectile caused the damage.

Report 18-021739: Burglary was reported on West Boitnott Drive. Several items were taken from the residence including two TVs.

Monday, March 19

City of Union

Report 18-021897: The theft of a carton of Newport 100 cigarettes and a bottle of Gatorade was reported at Union Depot drive thru.

Tuesday, March 20

City of Union

Report 18-022221: Paul D. Anderson, 22, of Vandalia, was charged with domestic violence on Wickham Farm Road. He fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court which will issue Anderson a summons to appear in court.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

