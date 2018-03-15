Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Clay Township

Report 18-365-02: The theft of prescription medication by a family member was reported on Estate Drive. An investigation is pending.

Sunday, March 4

City of Clayton

Report CL18-468: An officer clocked a vehicle traveling south on Main Street at 58 MPH in a posted 45 MPH zone. A traffic stop was initiated. While speaking with the driver the officer observed the handle of a handgun protruding from his sweatshirt pocket. The driver was ordered to place his hands on the steering wheel and to keep them there. A second unit arrived to assist and the second officer removed the handgun. Maurice L. Carter, 26, of Harrison Twp., was charged with improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and speeding. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, March 5

City of Englewood

Report 18-018047: Amy A. Kirkendall, 46, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, March 6

City of Englewood

Report 18-018283: Dillon K. Watson, 27, of Englewood, was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, no operator’s license and was arrested on two warrants; one issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for child support and one through Huber Heights Police for failure to appear on a driving under suspension charge. Watson was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, March 7

City of Clayton

Report CL18-488: Police responded to the area of Cheri Lynne Drive and Sue Lane on the report of a gray four door sedan in the area with the driver possibly attempting to buy drugs. An officer arrived and found the vehicle occupied by one individual with the engine running. The driver stated he was waiting to meet his boss. The officer discovered the driver had multiple active warrants for his arrest and had been convicted of prior drug abuse offenses. During a vehicle search officers located a used needle/syringe. Lyle Seebeck, 65, of New Carlisle, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and was arrested on the warrants. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report CL18-490: Police responded to Shell on Salem Pike on the report of a drug overdose. An Englewood officer arrived first and found a male subject unconscious and breathing with a syringe in his hand and confiscated it. A Clayton officer observed a spoon containing a sponge-like material lying in the center console next to the unconscious driver. He then administered one dose of Narcan and the driver became semi-conscious. Medics arrived and asked the driver if he had used heroin and he stated yes. Jonathan Bragg, 29, of Washington Twp., was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons and transported to Good Samaritan North Hospital for treatment.

City of Englewood

Report 18-018542: An 8-year-old male was charged with assault. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Report 18-018610: Richard B. McCullough, 54, at large, and Tonda L. McCullough, 45, at large, were each charged with theft without consent at Meijer. Richard B. McCullough was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Police could not locate Tonda L. McCullough. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 18-018845: Elisheva C. Caden, 66, of Englewood, was charged with animal restraint. She was issued a court summons.

Thursday, March 8

City of Englewood

Report 18-018846: Two tires were slashed on a vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Gateway Dr.

Friday, March 9

City of Englewood

Report 18-019003: Quiana McGruder, 42, of Trotwood, was arrested on a warrant issued by Huber Heights Police for failure to appear for arraignment. McGruder was taken into custody and released to a Huber Heights officer. She was also charged by Englewood Police for speeding and a temporary permit violation and issued a court summons.

Saturday, March 10

City of Englewood

Report 18-019465: Anthony Lee Devon Gannaway, 32, of Trotwood, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

City of Union

Report 18-019210: Paul M. Wright, 40, of Union, was arrested on a felony warrant issued by Union County for failure to appear on an original charge of nonsupport. Wright was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Sunday, March 11

City of Englewood

Report 18-019499: An officer clocked a vehicle headed south on Union Road traveling 50 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. After making a traffic stop and approaching the vehicle the officer detected a slight odor of alcohol. After a series of field sobriety tests Cedric E. Borum, 36, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence, refusal of a breath test, and speeding. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-019700: Stephen M. Lilly, 45, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs. He was issued a court summons.

Monday, March 12

Clay Township

Report 18-492-03: A resident living in the 8700 block of N. Kimmel Road reported being threatened via email by an acquaintance he has business dealings with.

Tuesday, March 13

City of Union

Report 18-020263: An unknown subject entered an open garage on Triple Crown Court and removed a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower, a 200 piece Craftsman mechanics set in a black case and a Stihl chainsaw in an orange case.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

