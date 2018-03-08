Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Clay Township

Report 18-352-02: Police were dispatched to the 8700 block of Baltimore Phillipsburg Road on the report of a disabled vehicle. Police found a vehicle in a ditch. The passenger, Douglass A. Aytes, Jr., 26, of West Milton, was arrested on an active warrant out of Miami County for conveyance of drugs into a correctional facility. Aytes was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The driver returned to the scene along with another subject and removed the vehicle from the ditch.

Friday, Feb. 23

Clay Township

Report 18-362-02: Carl R. Armstrong, 31, of Brookville, was charged with criminal damaging after throwing a can of beer and cracking the windshield of his friend’s car. He was also trespassed from his friend’s property. Armstrong was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Feb. 24

City of Clayton

Report CL18-390: While on patrol an officer observed a vehicle traveling north on Afton Drive that pulled into a driveway and parked in a garage. The garage door shut very quickly after the vehicle entered. After checking the vehicle registration the officer discovered the driver was a wanted subject. The officer made contact with the resident. Latoyia S. Robinson, 35, of Clayton, was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the county jail.

Monday, Feb. 26

City of Englewood

Report 18-015710: Police approached an occupied suspicious vehicle parked in the Steak ‘n Shake lot at 5:14 a.m. The vehicle had been parked there for more than an hour. The driver was asleep behind the wheel, appeared pale and was sweating profusely. When the driver woke up he seemed very confused and was not making any sense when he attempted to answer simple questions. The driver stated that he lived in Dayton but didn’t know where he was or how he got there. When asked to step out of his vehicle the driver admitted to having a gun. A 9 millimeter handgun with the hammer cocked with 10 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, was removed from the driver’s rear waistband. Police also found a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in the driver’s rear pants pocket that he stated contained cocaine. Michael J. Avery, 23, of Dayton 45406, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. He was transported to the county jail.

Report18-015909: Unknown subjects removed the license plate from a Boy Scouts trailer parked in the lot of Concord United Methodist Church.

Report 18-015915: James W. Back, Jr., 37, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct by public intoxication. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment and issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Clay Township

Report 18-385-02: Amanda K. Kowalski, 40, of Miamisburg, was arrested by Beavercreek Police on a Clay Township warrant for domestic violence. Kowalski was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

City of Clayton

Report CL18-429: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway on Rundell Drive and removed a bag filled with hand tools and $15 worth of loose change. A black backpack was left in the vehicle that did not belong to the vehicle owner. A resident nearby with security cameras provided police with a video that showed two suspects that were looking into vehicles.

Report CL18-430: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 7100 block of Robert Ulrich and removed a set of keys to the victim’s place of employment.

Report CL18-431: Unknown subjects stole a Chrysler Town & Country van from a driveway in the 3600 block of Old Salem Rd. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the vehicle when the theft occurred.

Report CL18-435: Police responded to Shell True North on the report of a vehicle parked at a gas pump for several minutes with the occupants smoking crack cocaine. An officer arrived and made contact with the occupants. The driver was found to be a wanted subject. Lillie Mitchell, 30, of Marion, Ind., was arrested on an active warrant and transported to the county jail.

Thursday, March 1

City of Clayton

Report CL18-440: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 3600 block of Old Salem Rd and removed an Apple iPad and charger. A second unlocked vehicle parked in the same driveway (Report CL18-441) was also entered and between $75 and $100 cash removed along with a Leatherman tool valued at $80, two tape measures valed at $30 each, and a Craftsman socket wrench set valued at $80.

Friday, March 2

City of Clayton

Report CL18-446: Breaking and entering to a storage shed was reported in the 4700 block of Old Salem Rd. Property inside the shed had been moved around but nothing appeared to be missing. A riding mower and push mower had been moved in an apparent attempt to remove them. The victim’s wife reported seeing an unknown hooded subject in the back yard two weeks ago walking toward their screened in porch. When she turned on the light the subject fled the foot. They did not contact police about the subject. The victim also advised that a neighbor observed a subject in his yard attempting to steal a bike off his back porch. This incident also went unreported.

Report CL18-447: A 2006 Buick Lucerne left unlocked with the keys inside was stolen from a driveway on Jackie Court.

City of Englewood

Report 18-017124: An unknown black male selected numerous items at Meijer and exited the store without attempting to pay. When confronted by a loss prevention associate the male dropped the items and fled on foot south toward Garber Road. Police were unable to locate the subject.

Saturday, March 3

City of Englewood

Report 18-017250: Police responded to the area of S. Main Street and W. Wenger Road on the report of a driver asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. The vehicle was found in the left turn lane facing north. An officer knocked on the driver’s window repeatedly in an attempt to wake the driver. When the driver woke up he seemed confused and was told several times to put his vehicle in park. The vehicle moved forward a few feet as the driver tried to obey the officer’s orders. The driver claimed that he was coming home from The Greene and denied drinking any alcoholic beverages. His speech was slurred and a heavy odor of alcohol was detected. Malik L. Criss, 22, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence. He registered at .136 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons, transported to his residence and released to his fiancé.

Report 18-017488: An officer observed a vehicle traveling south on Main Street swerving outside of its lane of travel and initiated a traffic stop. The officer made contact with the driver and detected an odor of alcohol. Eric T. Stang, 29, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence and refusal of a breath test with prior DUIs. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Sunday, March 4

City of Englewood

Report 18-017494: An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a subject that wanted to speak with an officer about his concerns with employees at Bolts Sports Café who would not let him enter the establishment. After arriving at Walmart the subject was found sitting in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer in the middle of the parking lot with the engine running. The officer could detect an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. After submitting a to a field sobriety test the driver was taken to the police department. An open bottle of beer was found inside his vehicle. Brandon L. Thompson, 35, of Brookville, was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated and having an open container. He registered at .234 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to his girlfriend.

Monday, March 5

City of Clayton

Report CL18-469: Unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle parked on Riverbend Drive and removed loose change, a set of keys to another property, and a loaded Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 semiautomatic handgun. Police working the midnight shift received calls about a subject in the Riverbend plat that was looking into vehicles. Police searched the area but could not locate a suspect.

City of Union

Report 18-017913: Police were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Martindale Rd. on the report of a burglary in progress involving two black males. An officer began checking the area for the suspects as described. The officer was familiar with a potential suspect that lived nearby. The victim reported finding a black male wearing a red plaid shirt sitting at his kitchen table that appeared to have a mental disability. When asked what he was doing in the victim’s home he pointed upstairs and said something the victim could not understand. The victim went upstairs and found a second black male wearing a gray shirt with blue lettering, gray and blue pajama pants with no shoes or socks on. One officer had just questioned two subjects at their home nearby that were wearing the same clothing, One suspect was positively identified by the victim. Michael T. Morrison, 30, of Union, was charged with burglary and transported to the county jail.

Report 18-017955: Dennis E. Smith, 36, of Union, was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

