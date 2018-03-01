Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Feb. 9

Clay Township

Report 18-255-02: Fraud was reported at a residence on Arlington Road. The victim stated that an unknown subject had opened a Direct TV account in her maiden name and that her husband had been contacted by a company trying to collect a debt owed on the account. She spoke to the collection agency which reported that the account had been opened at residence on Iroquois Avenue in Dayton. The victim drove to the residence in Dayton and spoke to the renter who advised a Direct TV representative had signed her up for the account. The renter advised that she saw the bill was in the victim’s name and thought it was a mistake. The victim then contacted Direct TV. The company had no record of a person using her maiden name or Social Security number to open an account.

Monday, Feb. 12

Clay Township

Report 18-287-02: Theft was reported at a residence on Brookville Phillipsburg Road. Two females at the residence who had a small gathering of family and friends over for a party believe they were drugged, which caused them to pass put. They remember having a few drinks and then later waking up under strange circumstances. One female woke up sitting straight up on the couch while a second female woke up in the master bedroom naked and covered in vomit. Both victims realized numerous items had been taken from the residence. They made numerous accusations via text messages to a male who had been at the party. He denied all of the allegations. They also contacted a second male that had been at the house. He also denied the allegations and let the females walk through his house in Union. A diamond necklace and a debit and credit card were stolen.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

City of Union

Report 18-012205: An assault involving a juvenile striking another juvenile walking home from school was reported on McCraw Drive. The juvenile who initiated the assault and his father went to the victim’s home and apologized. No charges were filed.

Report 18-012279: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Phillipsburg Union Road on a 911 hang up with yelling heard in the background. Upon arrival police spoke to a male with blood on his face and who was out of breath. He stated his friend was drunk and had assaulted him. The victim did not want to identify his friend but a neighbor was able to and stated the man is typically a nice man until he gets drunk when he becomes enraged. The victim refused to press charges.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Clay Township

18-299-02: An officer executed a traffic stop on a vehicle bearing Indiana plates for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be a wanted subject. During a vehicle search an officer found a glass pipe inside a box in the arm rest. Under the passenger seat the officer found a purple bag containing a copper pipe with an unknown white substance inside and a blue pen containing a white substance. In the trunk officers located a blue glass pipe with a white substance inside. Kevin P/ Jurich, 46, of Pierceton, Ind., was arrested on a warrant and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the county jail. Kira Krantz, 36, also of Pierceton, Ind., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released to a family friend.

Friday, Feb. 16

Clay Township

Report 18-306-02: Police responded to a residence on Diamond Mill Road on a theft complaint. The victim discovered several tools missing from his barn. The victim identified a possible suspect. Police discovered the suspect had two active warrants for his arrest. Police later located the suspect in the victim’s yard and questioned him about the missing tools. He admitted to pawning the tools at various pawn shops in the area. Chad C. Oyler, 24, of Brookville, was charged with theft without consent and arrested on a felony warrant. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Feb. 17

City of Clayton

Report CL18-351: An officer found a vehicle parked on Westbrook Road near Volk Drive with its hazard lights on. After making contact with the driver he stated that he had run out of gas. The officer detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A second unit was requested to assist at the scene. The driver and passenger denied that there was any marijuana in the vehicle. During a vehicle search an officer found a Mason jar in the trunk containing two small plastic bags of marijuana, one pipe and marijuana grinder. Joseph Waters, 20, of Clayton, was charged with possession of marijuana and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Feb. 18

City of Union

Report 18-013487: Police were dispatched to Old Springfield Road at the Stillwater River for a traffic crash. Police observed wires down across the bridge from the west side with crash the crash on the east side. A second officer blocked the bridge while the first officer approached the driver to check for injuries. The officer noticed an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. She refused to submit to a field sobriety test. Caitlin E. Overholser, 22, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to control. She was issued a court summons and released to her mother.

Monday, Feb. 19

City of Englewood

Report 18-013922: A woman reported that when she tried to use her daughter’s child support card at Walgreens she was advised there was no money in the account. After calling the agency number on the card she was advised the card had been used throughout January in the Cleveland area even though she has had the card in her possession the entire time.

City of Union

Report 18-013800: A 2006 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 100 block of McLaughlin Dr. The keys were left in the center console. The victim heard the car being started and ran outside and saw it driving south followed by a white utility van with black poles on top. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the parking lot of the Trotwood Lowe’s store.

Clay Township

Report 18-341-02: Police responded to a residence on Pleasant Plain Road on an unintentional overdose from prescription medication. The victim was transported by Brookville Medic to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

City of Union

Report 18-014402: As DP&L was shutting off a resident’s power the resident went outside to ask why it was being shut off. The DP&L employee said she had an illegal meter connected. The victim had no idea who installed the illegal meter. She was told to file a police report to document the incident.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Report 18-014826: Police responded to the 100 block of Shoemaker on the report of a male outside the residence with a gun. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. The suspect returned to the area in a red Ford Fusion and then fled nearly striking a police cruiser head-on. Police pursued the suspect into Butler Township with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. Due to fog and safety concerns the pursuit was terminated. James W. Farr, 31, of Dayton 45417, was charged with menacing by stalking and failure to comply with the order of a police officer. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court to issue a warrant.

Friday, Feb. 23

City of Clayton

Report CL18-385: Theft was reported at Dollar General where an unknown black male entered the store, picked up a shopping basket and began to gather items into the basket. The store manager stated that while away from the front desk the male ran out of the store and got into a blue Chevy Cavalier that fled south on Main Street.

Report CL18-386: The theft of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 parked at gas pump four at OM Oil was reported. The victim stated that he went into the convenience store and an unknown witness yelled to him that she thought someone was stealing his car. Two younger black males got into the car. He attempted to confront the suspects but the one in the passenger seat displayed a black semiautomatic pistol. The suspects then fled in the vehicle southbound on Main Street. The victim believes he dropped his keys as he was entering the store and believes the suspects grabbed them and took off with his car.

City of Englewood

Report 18-014841: Leah M. White, 37, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence, failure to signal and marked lanes of travel. She registered at .184 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 18-015002: Jermaine E. Groce, 18, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. He was issued a court summons. A 13-year-old male was also charged with theft without consent.

Report 18-015045: Dianna Shepherd, 53, of Dayton 45403, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons.

Report 18-015054: Zandre A. Walker, 18, of Trotwood, was charged with theft without consent after walking out of Buffalo Wild Wings without paying for $80 worth of food service. A 16-year-old female was also charged. Walker was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Feb. 24

City of Clayton

Report CL18-400: Police responded to Marlyn Jewelers on the report of two black males that had entered the store and one of which tried to gain access to a jewelry cabinet from behind the counter. The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Sunday, Feb. 25

City of Englewood

Report 18-015420: Michael A. Bucey, 48, of Dayton 45407, was charged with theft and criminal trespass at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

