Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Clay Township

Report 18-266-02: Police responded to a residence on Upper Lewisburg Salem Road on a fraud complaint. The elderly victim stated that she received a phone call from someone that she thought was her grandson. He stated he had been in a car accident, failed a breath test and was in jail He stated he needed $3,000 to get out of jail. The victim and her husband went to the bank and withdrew $3,000. Bank employees asked them what the money was for and asked them, “Are you sure that this is not a scam?” The couple then went to Kroger in Englewood and purchased gift cards totaling $3,000. When they returned home the male called and provided him with the codes from the back of the gift cards. The next day another male called and said the judge was going to drop the charges since their grandson had a clean record but then stated that the female their grandson had struck had damage to her vehicle and need another $3,000 to repair the damage. The couple went to the bank to withdraw an additional $3,000 and then went to rite Aid in Englewood to purchase gift cards. Upon returning home they provided the unknown caller with the gift card information. A Brookville officer came to the couple’s residence after they made the second withdrawal to warn them that they could be the victims of a scam. The couple then called Clay Township Police to file a report.

Monday, Feb. 12

City of Englewood

Report 18-011933: Michelle D. Wear, 43, of Tipp City, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 18-011942: A woman walking to her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot was approached from behind by an unknown black male that attempted to grab her purse from her arm. An unknown male in a red pickup truck intervened and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. A city surveillance camera revealed the suspect lingering near the handicap parking in front of the north doors when he began to follow the victim.

Report 18-011947: Destiny M. Hudson, 18, of Trotwood and Dalashay D. Moore, 19, of Trotwood, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. Both were transported to the county jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-282-02: County Dispatch advised of a theft suspect vehicle heading south on State Route 49, a black Ford with a dent in the driver’s side, in the area of Montgomery County Line Road. A Clay Twp. officer contacted Darke County Detective Baker to gather further information. He advised that two black females had taken a purse from a car parked in a driveway and fled south. One of the suspects had red streaks in her hair and a pierced lip. A resident of Phillipsburg advised dispatch that a black Chevy Suburban occupied by two black females and a third unidentified subject had stopped at his residence and asked if he was selling his house. He stated they had also stopped at two of his neighbors’ houses which made him suspicious. After the vehicle left he began following it south on 49. Once they realized they were being followed the vehicle began to drive erratically and upon reaching Interstate 70 the occupants threw a black purse out of the window. Police were unable to locate the purse but later learned another motorist stopped to pick it up. The motorist brought the purse to the Clay Township Police Department. The purse was then turned over to Darke County detectives.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

City of Englewood

Report 18-012151: Police responded to Motel 6 on a possible domestic incident. Dakota R. Bunch, 24, of Englewood, was charged with assault. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 18-012155: An unknown male entered the Beer Cave at Speedway, removed a case of Bud Light and exited the store without paying.

Report 18-012255: A customer exited Walmart after failing to scan the majority of her merchandise at the self-scan checkout.

Report 18-012269: Police responded to 606 Taywood Road on the report of a suspect fleeing a hit and run accident. A suspect was identified by witnesses. Noell E. Price, 18, of Vandalia, was charged with criminal damaging / endangering. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

City of Englewood

Report: 18-012426: Jeremy D. Byrd, 39, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs. He was issued a court summons.

Thursday, Feb. 15

City of Englewood

Report 18-012789: Shiya P. Williams, 24, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was transported to the county jail.

Friday, Feb. 16

City of Englewood

Report 18-013107: The theft of a wrist wallet left in the women’s restroom was reported at Walmart.

Sunday, Feb. 18

City of Englewood

Report 18-013599: Amber D. Allen, 40, at large, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

