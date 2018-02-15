Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

City of Union

Report 18-008176: A resident reported receiving an email from i-Tunes about some charges he didn’t make. He went to Verizon Wireless in Englewood to dispute the charges. An employee provided a phone number for him to call. After calling he was instructed to purchase I-tunes cards to receive reimbursement. Police researched the number and found that it was a number that had been reported as a scam numerous times.

Thursday, Feb. 1

City of Union

Report 18-008791: Raymond A. Alejandro, 22, of Robstown, Texas, was charged with solicitation permit required,. He was issued a court summons.

Friday, Feb. 2

City of Union

Report 18-009017: The theft of a game system was reported in the 500 block of W. Martindale Rd.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

City of Englewood

Report 18-010028: Police were dispatched to UDF on the report of an unconscious subject in an SUV parked by the front doors. Police found the driver asleep behind the wheel with the engine running. Leah M. White, 37, of Englewood, was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She registered at .110 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued court summons and released to her mother.

Report 18-010150: An unknown subject pried the lock off a storage shed at St. Paul Catholic Church and removed a gas powered Stihl string trimmer valued at $200.

Report 18-010153: Dorothy L. Ward, 35, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft without consent at her place of employment, Waffle House, after taking $240 worth of $20 bills from a register and replacing them with counterfeit bills. She was terminated from employment. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 18-010270: Dorriya L. Scearce, 25, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. She was issued a court summons and released.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

City of Clayton

Report CL18-276: The theft of a 6-foot by 12-foot trailer containing construction tools and equipment valued at $21,000 was reported in the 7600 block of Wastler Rd. Police found a padlock that appeared to have been cut off with bolt cutters near where the trailer had been parked.

City of Englewood

Report 18-010320: Police responded to the 1000 block of Sunset Drive on the report of a female slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle. Police found the vehicle was in drive. The driver had an odor of alcohol about her. Kristina L. Luken, 38, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated. She was transported to the county jail.

Report 18-010374: Police responded to the 800 block of Hile Lane on an ongoing domestic incident. An Englewood Medic at the scene to take an elderly patient to the hospital said two females in the residence were cussing at one another, sounded like they were in a physical fight and one threatened to kill the other. Donna D. Dixon, 46, of Englewood and Kristen N. Carlisle, 23, of Englewood, were both charged with disorderly conduct – fighting. Each was issued a court summons.

Report 18-010546: Police responded to Meijer in a shoplifting complaint. Upon arrival an officer spotted a known male that had been involved in a theft at Kroger walking away from a white vehicle reported as stolen out of Trotwood. As the officer placed the male in handcuffs the vehicle began to back out of its parking spot and drive away. A Clayton officer who was close by was notified about the vehicle leaving and pulled the vehicle over. The Englewood officer placed the male he had in handcuffs in his cruiser and responded to where the Clayton officer had stopped the vehicle that fled Meijer. The Englewood officer approached the vehicle, drew his duty pistol and pointed it at the occupants of the vehicle. He ordered them to shut the vehicle off and to put their hands up, to which they all complied. There were at least five people in the vehicle and additional police units were requested. As officers began removing occupants from the vehicle a female juvenile began to struggle and tried to get away as she was being handcuffed. A strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. The female juvenile was found to have a warrant for her arrest for criminal endangering. She was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. A 17-year-old male was charged with driving with no operator’s license and released. Luke R. Search, 18, of Trotwood, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released to a Trotwood officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Three other juveniles were released to their parents or guardians who responded to the scene.

Thursday, Feb. 8

City of Englewood

Report 18-010825: During a traffic stop, Lauren E. Jones, 27, at large, was arrested on a warrant issued by Fairborn Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was taken into custody and released to a Fairborn officer.

Saturday, Feb. 10

City of Englewood

Report 18-011361: Jacob L. Schill, 25, of Windfall, Ind., was charged with theft without consent at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Clayton Township

Report 18-273-02: Police responded to Beachview Drive on the report of a disturbance with two white males involved. Upon arrival an officer observed the two males sitting in a vehicle. After a second officer arrived police approached the males, who were now outside the vehicle. One stated that they were just trying to get their stuff out of one of the mobile homes. During a search f their vehicle a blue metal pipe was discovered with an unknown burnt substance inside. Inside the trunk an officer located five used hypodermic needles and a silver metal pipe. Brian L. Shelton, 46, of Huber Heights, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments. He was issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, Feb. 11

City of Englewood

Report 18-011624: Ashaki N. Daugherty, 46, of Dayton 45403, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-011688: Shalesha M. Flucas, 45, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

