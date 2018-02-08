Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Clay Township

Report 18-119-01: Assault was reported in the 10400 block of Diamond Mill Rd. The victim advised that after he had the Clay Twp. Police Department perform a welfare check on his 2-year-old son, he was contacted by the mother of his child who requested that he meet her at the end of her driveway to discuss the issue. The victim said when he arrived he was confronted by two male subjects about his sending the police to perform the welfare check based on his allegations that marijuana was being smoked around his son and several people having warrants. The victim had no recollection of what happened next, but remembers driving his vehicle toward the intersection of National Road and State Route 49 and noticing that he was bleeding. He did not remember who assaulted him or how he sustained the injury.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Clay Township

Report 18-137-01: Burglary was reported on Estate Drive. The victim advised he was at a neighbor’s residence and received a text message from another neighbor asking if he was still awake. He replied to the text but did not receive a response. When he returned to his residence at 12:30 a.m. he found his bolt lock unlocked but his bottom lock was locked, which he said didn’t make sense. When he went to his bedroom to look for medication that he keeps hidden he noticed it was missing. He mentioned a previous burglary that had taken place at his residence when his medication was stolen. He requested a report so that he could get his prescription refilled.

Report 18-141-01: After stopping a vehicle for speeding and improper passing the driver was found to be a wanted subject. The driver had two warrants, one out of Preble County and one out of Clark County, both for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Isaac D. Gambrell, 28, of Springfield, was arrested on the Preble County warrant. He was taken into custody, transported to the county line and released to a Preble County Sheriff’s deputy.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Clay Township

Report 18-145-01: A resident came to the police department on a fraud complaint. The resident said he was contacted by someone on the Internet in reference to a pair of truck tires and wheels he advertised for sale on Craigslist. The resident received a check for $1,150 and was instructed to cash the check, keep $150 and to send the remaining $1,000 by money gram to an individual in Texas to cover pickup and shipping fees. After going to the bank the bank verified that the check had a real account and routing number and available funds, so he deposited the check into his account. He then went to Walmart and sent $1,000 by money gram to the specified person in Texas. Four days after depositing the check it was returned as fraudulent and the check was cancelled. He received a second check from the same individual but did not deposit it. It is unknown whether the resident’s personal information had been compromised. He was provided with an Identity Theft packet.

Friday, Jan. 26

Clay Township

Report 18-157-01: An officer on patrol stopped to talk to a white male walking on Diamond Mill Road. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The subject said he was walking from Englewood to Phillipsburg. The officer asked if he wanted a ride and he said yes. Before allowing into the cruiser the officer checked him for weapons and found a glass pipe in his left front pocket containing methamphetamine residue. At that point he was placed in handcuffs. After a further search the officer found four more pipes and a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a bundle of an unknown substance. In the subject’s wallet the officer located a bag of pills. Christopher T. Donahue, 32, of Phillipsburg was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to his home and released.

Monday, Jan. 29

City of Englewood

Report 18-007850: Alexus M. Smith, 19, of Huber Heights, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. She was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-007908: An 11-year-old male was charged with domestic violence after striking his foster mother and one of the family dogs. He was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

City of Englewood

Report 18-008298: Charles A. Alderman, 41, of West Milton, was charged with driving while under the influence, DUI over the legal limit and marked lanes of travel. He registered at .184 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Report 18-008308: Clayton police took a 17-year-old runaway male juvenile from Englewood into custody and released him to an Englewood officer. The juvenile was transported to his home but his father stated he did not want his son to stay because he had broken into the residence and had stolen items. The father and son started arguing and pushing and shoving each other. The officer drew his Taser and ordered both to stop. A second officer arrived and police discovered the juvenile had a warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention center on the warrant and a charge of unruly juvenile.

Friday, Feb. 2

City of Clayton

Report CL18-239: Police responded to Virginia Springs Court on the report of a theft. The victim reported that an unknown, heavyset white female, between 30 and 40 years of age with long dark brown hair, wearing a red vest and driving a small green car with its hazard lights on, pulled up to his mailbox and took his outgoing mail. His mailbox was the only one in the area with mail pickup indicator in the raised position. The mail carrier arrived 10 minutes later to deliver mail. The stolen mail contained four checks issued by two different banks totaling more than $864. Police told the victim to close both checking accounts.

City of Englewood

Report 18-009086: Jacob C. Evans, 23, of Arcanum, was charged with theft without consent at Walmart. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-009096: Peter D. Dominguez, 38, and Lisa L. Dominguez, 34, of New Lebanon were both charged with theft at Walmart. Peter D. Dominguez was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Lisa L Dominguez was issued a court summons and released.

Report 18-009128: Robin C. Hunter, 59, of Englewood, was charged with registration of dogs required and control of dogs. She was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Feb. 3

City of Englewood

Report 18-009311: The theft of a Whirlpool electric range valued at $1,194 was reported at a home for sale on Porter Drive.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

