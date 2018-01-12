Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

City of Clayton

Report CL170002583: Unknown subjects threw eggs on a vehicle parked on Michelle Place.

Thursday, Dec. 28

City of Clayton

Report CL170002591: Burglary was reported in the 8700 block of N. Main St. There were no signs of forced entry. A collection of Disney movies, some antique jewelry and a jewelry box, and multiple oil paintings were stolen. A bedroom door was removed from its hinges. The renters were in the process of moving out. Police found the house to be filled with clutter and miscellaneous items in every room. Access to some rooms was extremely limited due to the amount of clutter and was uninhabitable because of dead bugs, spoiled food, dust and cobwebs throughout the home. One of the victims believed that someone had opened the packed boxes and emptied the contents all around the house. Police found this to be unlikely as some of the items were covered in dust and cobwebs. An insurance adjuster had recently been at the home to photograph its condition but could not completely document the house due to the extensive clutter.

Friday, Dec. 29

City of Clayton

Report CL170002597: Police responded to the 6100 block of Union Road on the report of an open door on the back of a residence. Police found foot prints and tire tracks in the snow leading up to the door, which had been forced open. An electric stove had been removed from the kitchen.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Clay Township

Report 17-20786-12: Police responded to Shoreline Drive on the report of robbery in progress. The report turned out to be unfounded. No charges were filed.

Monday, Jan. 1

City of Englewood

Report 18-000130: Darius L.H. Corley, 22, at large, was charged with theft after taking his ex-girlfriend’s keys and cell phone from her in the parking lot at Walmart. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Clay Township

Report 18-3-01: An assault was reported on Shoreline Drive but neither of the victims would cooperate with the investigation.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

City of Clayton

Report CL180000007: An armed aggravated robbery was reported at Dollar General. An unknown black male with dreadlocks hanging past his shoulders, a full beard, wearing a black shirt and pants, black gloves, wearing a blue hat with a red brim displayed a handgun and demanded money from the safe. According to the clerk, the suspect clicked the safety mechanism on the gun while demanding money. After handing the suspect money in a plastic bag he fled the store. It is not known if he fled on foot or entered a vehicle. Police obtained a copy of the video that recorded the crime.

City of Union

Report 18-000480: The theft of a cell phone was reported in the 100 block of S. Old Mill Rd. The reporting party stated that about a month ago his 10-year-old daughter noticed her silver iPhone 6S with a pink camouflage case was missing from the residence. When asked why the incident was reported earlier the victim’s father said he tried to resolve the issue himself. He texted the cell phone on Jan. 1 and got a response from the person in possession of the phone. The person texted back who his little brother is and he tried to arrange getting the phone back, but the subject who texted him back did not follow through. Through a follow-up investigation police learned that another subject actually had the phone. That subject’s mother was contacted and she stated she had taken the phone away from her son. Police asked the mother to bring the phone to the police department. The phone was then returned to the rightful owner. No charges were filed.

Report 18-000511: Police responded to N. Main Street at Quinter Farm Road on the report of a rollover crash. Upon arrival an officer observed a large amount of trash, pieces of mailboxes and pieces of as trash can in the roadway. A white Cadillac Escalade was off the right side of the roadway. Another motorist stated that he had been driving north a car approached him from behind in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. He slowed down to allow the vehicle to pass. After the vehicle completed passing him it went off the side of the road, struck two trees, mailboxes and trash cans. Medics were treating the driver of the crashed vehicle and when an officer entered the medic vehicle he detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. She refused to answer how many drinks she had consumed tonight. She kept asking if she could just drive her vehicle home just down the road. The officer advised the vehicle had to be towed due to the extent of damage it sustained. She refused to submit to a field sobriety test or a breath test. She also refused to go to the hospital. Teresa A. Guthzeit, 32, of Ludlow Falls, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to control. She was issued a court summons and released to her grandmother.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Clay Township

Report 18-24-01: Garrie M. Noble, 27, of Eaton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under suspension. He was transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Jan. 4

City of Englewood

Report 18-001093: Police responded to Walmart to speak with loss prevention agents about a past occurred theft. They advised that on January 3 they became aware that three computers and one TV had been taken overnight from the store. Upon reviewing surveillance video, two black males dressed in dark clothing can be seen being dropped off at the grocery side entrance by someone driving a dark colored sedan. The sedan continues to the pharmacy entrance at the south end of the building and waits. The two males enter the store where one of the black males (two white buttons on the front of his coat) selects two computers, a HP20 and an HP22 and proceeds to exit the store through the pharmacy doors where the dark colored sedan is waiting. This first offence took place on Jan. 3 at about 6:53 a.m. At about 2300 hours on the same date the same black males are again dropped off at the same doors and the same black male selects a 55 inch TV and another HP20 computer. He again exits the store through the pharmacy doors and gets into the dark sedan that is waiting on him. There is no further information on who the suspects are or a registration on the vehicle. A copy of both videos and still photographs were placed into the case file.

Friday, Jan. 5

City of Englewood

Report 18-001270: Police responded to Speedway on the report of an intoxicated female that was previously trespassed from the property being inside the store. Rebecca M. Mitchell, 51, of Englewood, was charged with criminal trespass and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 18-001474: Police responded to Elm Street on the report of an unconscious female inside a vehicle. Police found the female slumped over behind the wheel with the key in the ignition and in drive but not running. An officer pounded on the window and managed to get the female to wake up. She was not wearing any pants. After she opened the door the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. The officer located a pair of pants on the passenger floor board and had the driver put them on. After a series of field sobriety tests Audrey E. Julian, 26, of Avon, Ind., was charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She was transported to the county jail.

Clay Township

Report 18-34-01: Unknown subjects entered a 1995 Jeep Cherokee and used the vehicle’s jack to lift the Jeep up and stole driver’s side front tire and rim.

Report 18-37-01: Brett North, 33, of Fort Loramie, was arrested in Miami County on a warrant issued by Western Division Court for failure to appear. North was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Saturday, Jan. 6

City of Englewood

Report 18-001538: Courtney L. Raterman, 34, of Tipp City, was charged with driving while under the influence, speeding and marked lanes of travel. She registered at .177 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons and released to her mother.

Sunday, Jan. 7

City of Englewood

Report 18-001909: Police responded to Walmart on the report of a theft suspect fleeing through the woods. An officer pulled onto Wetzel Farm Drive and as he pulled to the dead end a resident pointed southeast and stated, “He is over there.” The officer observed the suspect crouching down behind a group of trees and bushes. He ordered the suspect to come out and placed him in handcuffs. Julian N. McCord, 24, of St. Lynn, Ind., was charged with theft without consent and transported to the county jail.

Report 18-001974: A pair of brothers, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were each charged with theft without consent at Walmart. They were released to a family member. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

