Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

City of Union

Report 17-077567: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 200 block of E. Boitnott Dr. and removed a Dell laptop computer, shoulder bag and charger.

Thursday, Dec. 14

City of Union

Report 17-078005: Police responded to the 400 block of Rinehart Road on the report of a burglary in progress. A resident spotted an unknown white male outside a neighbor’s house and spoke with him. The unknown male stated he knew who lived at the home and was a friend. The resident called his neighbor, who was not home, and described the male subject that was on her property. She thought it was her nephew and told the neighbor that called her to lock his door and that she was calling the police. Police found the unknown male inside the home and after contacting the homeowner she advised her nephew had just gotten out of jail for grand theft auto and had no business being at her house and no right to be inside. Police found the frame to sliding glass door damaged. David K. Gore, 32, at large, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal damaging. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Dec. 22

City of Union

Report 17-079980: Police responded to the 100 block of Concord Farm Road on a vehicle crash. Police discovered a vehicle had struck a parked car. Pamela N. Alvarez, 28, of Union, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to control. She registered at .165 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. She was issued a court summons, transported home and released to her husband.

Sunday, Dec. 24

City of Union

Report 17-080538: An officer pulled a vehicle over for having a broken taillight and found the driver to be intoxicated. Brian K. Anderson, 48, of Phillipsburg, was charged with driving while under the influence. He was issued a court summons and released to a family member.

Union Police Chief Mike Blackwell. http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/12/web1_Mike_Blackwell_1col.jpg Union Police Chief Mike Blackwell.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind