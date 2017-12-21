Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Clay Township

Report 17-20620-12: Theft was reported at a residence on Estate Drive. The victim stated that she was dropped off at the residence to go shopping with two friends. After returning at 3 a.m. all three went to sleep. The next day when she woke up she discovered she was missing a pair of shoes, a coat, makeup, perfume, a purse and flat iron. She confronted her friends but they stated they did not have the items. She searched the residence for the missing items and her two friends allegedly threatened her with a baseball bat and attempted to get the dog to bite her. She was able to leave the residence and go to Brookville where she contracted Brookville Police, which referred the case to Clay Twp. officers. Clay officers went to residence and conducted a search but were unable to locate the missing items. The victim was asked if she would still like to press charges but she declined.

Monday, Dec. 11

City of Clayton

Report CL170002511: An unknown subject broke the rear passenger window on a vehicle parked in the 7900 block of Melody Road and removed a back pack containing miscellaneous clothing and a blanket.

City of Englewood

Report 17-077395: Meghan M. Hasty, 28, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Clay Township

Report 17-20630-12: Fraud was reported in the 9400 block of Arlington Road. A victim reported entering into a business agreement with a Joseph Hampson of Clearwater Real Estate. The agreement was for Hampson to assist the victim in finding a home in the area and to secure financial means to purchase the home or entering into a rent to own contract. The victim provided $1,000 to Hampson for this service. After several weeks with no results Hampson refunded the money. In early May the victim and Hampson entered into another agreement for the same services and this time the victim provided $2,000. The victim located a home on Germantown Pike and contacted the listed agent. The Realtor and victim spoke with associate of Mr. Hampson and were convinced that all financing was in place and the victim was asked to remit an additional $618 to cover the first month’s mortgage payment. After the closing the victim was advised she could move into the home. After not hearing back from Hampson the victim contacted him in July and asked about the status of the closing. She received numerous excuses and explanations as to why the deal had not been closed. These excuses continued until Sept. 18 when the victim demanded her money back. She never received a refund and reported the fraud to her bank. After the bank initially placed $2,000 back into the victim’s account the bank denied the claim and seized the funds. After the victim tried to research Mr. Hampson and Clearwater Real Estate on the Internet she was contacted by the DEA and questioned about Mr. Hampson. According to the victim, federal agencies are looking for Mr. Hampson related to hundreds of similar scams.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

City of Englewood

Report 17-077498: Paula J. Boothby, 51, of New Lebanon, was arrested in Miami County on an Englewood warrant for theft from Meijer. Boothby was released to an Englewood officer and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Report 17-077550: A runaway juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Downing Place.

A 16-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

City of Englewood

Report 17-077816: A 15-year-old female was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Thursday, Dec. 14

City of Englewood

Report 17-078060: Dawanna Anna Lee Owens, 20, of Dayton 45410, was charged with theft by deception at Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

Friday, Dec. 15

City of Englewood

Report 17-078140: Robert W. Ryan, 22, of Fairborn, was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 17-078240: Jacob D. Aldridge, 33, at large, was charged with violating a protection order. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 17-078279: Police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main St. on the report of a crash. Police found a vehicle that had run up over the curb of a traffic island with the driver slumped over against the door. Jason A. Dove, 45, of Dayton 45458, was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence and transported to the county jail.

Report 17-078294: The theft of five packages from a doorstep was reported at the Villas of Englewood.

Saturday, Dec. 16

City of Englewood

Report 17-078385: An unknown subject threw two rocks and shattered the living room window on a residence shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Eller Ave.

Report 17-078552: An unknown subject removed a cell phone from a locker at the Kleptz YMCA.

Report 17-078667: Police responded to the 300 block of Winnimac Ave. on the report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the street with the door open. The owner of the car was visiting the residence. She checked the vehicle and discovered a DVD player and a drone had been stolen.

Sunday, Dec. 17

City of Clayton

Report CL170002541: An unknown black female driving a red Hyundai entered the Circle K store and removed three bottles of wine and a case of beer from the cooler and exited the store without paying.

City of Englewood

Report 17-078686: Helena A. McConnell, 37, of Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal of a breath test with prior DUI convictions in 2016 and 2013. She was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

