Northmont area police reports

Thursday, Nov. 30

City of Clayton

Report: 17-2347: While on patrol on Salem Pike a pair of Clayton officers observed a pickup truck in the Shell True North lot displaying Indiana license plates. From their past experiences the officers knew that drug users from Indiana often travel Salem Pike on their way to Dayton to purchase drugs and then stop at the gas station to use the drugs in the restroom. Officers observed a white male and white female enter the store. One officer went inside to observe their behavior and saw both the male and female exit the men’s restroom together. The officer entered the restroom with an employee who stated he had just emptied the trash and had found an empty gel capsule on the counter next to the sink. Knowing that gel capsules are typically used to package heroin the officer advised the second officer waiting in the parking lot of the situation. The male and female entered the pickup truck, being driven by another male subject, and the truck sped off south on Salem Pike. The officers attempted to catch up with the truck which turned south on Union Road and then west on Summersweet Drive. The truck turned north on Silverbell Court and attempted to turn around when officers initiated a traffic stop. The driver was removed from the vehicle by one officer while the other officer made contact with the two passengers. The male passenger admitted they were trying to avoid the police and they had come to the area to purchase drugs. Both passengers were removed from the truck and pulled up their sleeves to reveal track marks consistent with intravenous drug use. Officers were given permission to search the truck. Next to a purse in the backseat an open pack of cigarettes was found to contain a plastic bag containing a white powder. Ashley N. Smith, 30, of Muncie, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs, and was arrested on two warrants; one out of Muncie, Ind., and one out of Montgomery County. After being transported to the county jail she was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and was additionally charged with possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Clay Township

Report 17-20589-17: Police stopped a vehicle for having expired registration. The backseat passenger, Austin Atkins, 21, of Muncie, Ind., was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments (hypodermic needles) and was arrested on a felony warrant out of Muncie for attempted robbery. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

City of Englewood

Report 17-075456: A search for drugs and contraband was conducted using trained drug dogs from several agencies at the Miami Valley Career Technical Center. One of the vehicles that the dogs hit on was a maroon Cadillac. Upon the vehicle being searched by Carl Bush, head of security at the Miami Valley Career Technical Center, several items were found. In the ashtray of the car several used “blunts” were found but nothing of any substance. However, upon opening the trunk a strong odor of Marijuana could be smelled. A hookah pipe, a black “kilo vac” and a bag of mushrooms were found. The black “kilo vac” was opened and inside were three bags of suspected Marijuana and a digital scale. Christopher M. Phelps, 18, of Dayton 45449, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drugs. He was issued a court summons.

Report 17-075997: Police responded to Meijer on the report of a subject passed out behind the wheel of his running vehicle with his foot on the brake. An officer opened the passenger door, placed the vehicle, in park, removed the keys from the ignition and placed them on the roof of the vehicle. The officer shook the driver and when he woke up tried to act like he was talking on his cell phone. The officer observed a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance between the male’s legs. Dillon A. Horvath, 25, of Farmland, Ind., was charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the county jail. His vehicle, which was leaking gas, was towed by Englewood Truck.

Thursday, Dec. 7

City of Englewood

Report 17-076237: Jessica L. Dunson, 32, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft without consent at Kroger and transported to the county jail.

Report 17-076361: Police responded to Gymnastics for the Future on the report of an unconscious female. Police found the female to be in possession of heroin. Peggy J. Bilpuch, 55, of Union, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the county jail.

Friday, Dec. 8

City of Englewood

Report 17-076643: Police responded to the 800 block of Taywood Road on a past occurred theft. Upon arrival a male victim advised that his ex-fiancé had stopped by his residence, which was being foreclosed upon, and found a white van in the driveway. An older white male and blonde female were at the residence who stated they were winterizing the property for the bank. The male asked if she lived there and wanted to know who lived at the residence and whose belongings were in the garage. She thought this was strange and left. She drove by ten minutes later and saw the window on the south side of the house open. She notified her ex and went inside to shut the window before leaving. The male victim told police the front door locks had recently been changed by the bank, but the back doors still had the old locks. He believes the house was entered through the open window. Someone had ransacked a closet and opened all of the kitchen cabinets. The only items missing was a jar containing approximately $30 in coins and miscellaneous items from his grandmother.

City of Union

Report 17-076514: Criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of Applegate Rd. An unknown subject scratched the letter ”I” into the hood of a vehicle.

Saturday, Dec.9

City of Englewood

Report 17-076721: Police responded to the 300 block of Oldham Way on the report of an overdose. Englewood Medics administered six doses of Narcan and removed the subject to Good Samaritan North Emergency Room. Robert M. Bush, 34, of Brookville, was charged with disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated and issued a court summons.

Report 17-076828: Nada Gilroy, 50, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Kroger. She was issued a court summons.

Report 17-076855: A 13-year-old male was charged with being unruly. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Sunday, Dec. 10

City of Englewood

Report 17-076956: Failure to pay for more than $32 worth of food service was reported at Waffle House.

Report 17-077022: A vehicle with no license plates was towed from the 200 block of Brookwood Dr.

Report 17-077151: Police responded to Kroger on a disorderly subject recently terminated from employment who refused to the leave the property. Police located a female subject crying, talking loudly and cursing inside the store. Abigail K. Michel, 20, of Fairborn, was charged with disorderly conduct / offensive language. She was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari



