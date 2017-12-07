Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

City of Clayton

Report 17-2284: While on patrol in the lot of Shell True North an officer observed a black Toyota Corolla with a male leaning into the driver’s side as though looking for something. After running the vehicle’s license plate the officer discovered the Toyota was listed as stolen out of Preble County. The officer pulled in behind the vehicle, exited his cruiser and approached the male subject as he exited the Toyota and walked towards the business. When asked if he was the operator of the vehicle the male stated the vehicle belonged to a friend. The male was placed in handcuffs. He stated his name was Needius Levi Grubb and was unable to provide a complete Social Security number. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office advised that Needius Grubb was currently incarcerated and that the subject Clayton had in custody was most likely a relative using Needius’ information. The Clayton officer discovered the subject he had in custody was actually Brian Grubb, 31, of Eaton. Who was charged with receiving stolen property, providing false information and was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County and a second warrant out of Butler County. Grubb began complaining of having chest pain and difficulty breathing. A Clayton medic transported Grubb to Good Samaritan North Hospital for evaluation. Doctors advised there was nothing wrong with Grubb who was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Friday, Nov. 24

City of Englewood

Report 17-064934: Manuel Hernandez, 71, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence. He fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Sunday, Nov. 26

City of Clayton

Report 17-2308: While on patrol an officer spotted a vehicle traveling south on Salem Pike near Westbrook Road with no working tail lights or license plate lights. A traffic stop was initiated and as the vehicle slowed down it committed several lane violations. After approaching the vehicle the officer detected an odor of alcohol. After failing a series of field sobriety tests Mercedes Delemos, 40, of Jefferson Township, was charged with driving under the influence with a prior DUI in the last 20 years, refusal of a breath test and tail lights required. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Monday, Nov. 27

City of Union

Report 17-073711: Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Shaw Road. The victim’s door was kicked in and $100 cash stolen along with a .32 caliber and .22 caliber Old German handgun, a 9 millimeter Beretta handgun, a .22 caliber H&R Sportsman handgun, and a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

City of Clayton

Report 17-2332 and 17-2333: An officer spotted a vehicle parked behind the restrooms in Clayton Park after dark. The officer illuminated the vehicle with his spotlight and approached to find two occupants inside. When asked what they were doing in the park after dark they stated they were just talking. An odor of marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. A second officer arrived and marijuana and a pipe containing partially smoked marijuana were found beneath the driver’s seat. After identifying the occupants the officer discovered one was a wanted subject. Austin Howell, 22, of Trotwood, was arrested on a warrant out of Greene County. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. The driver, Donyelle L. Humble, 19, of Clayton, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was issued a court summons and released.

City of Englewood

Report 17-073937: An 11-year-old male was charged with being unruly and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Report 17-073967: Chapre Bates, 20, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

City of Clayton

Report 17-2334: Aggravated burglary was reported on Gold Key Boulevard. The suspects entered the home through an unlocked rear door and removed a purse containing wallet, $20 cash, a driver’s license, vehicle registration, a Chase credit card, and a U.S. Bank debit card. Also stolen was a coin separator machine containing $10 in coins and four jewelry boxes containing watches, gold rings, diamond rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, broaches and documents to a deceased family member.

City of Englewood

Report 17-074042: Robert A. McLaughlin, 45, of Huber Heights, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Report 17-074245: Davis J.F. Bruner, 26, at large, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer and was arrested on three active warrants. Two warrants were issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; one for having weapons under disability, the second for burglary. He also had a warrant issued by Fairborn Police for failure to appear on an original charge of receiving stolen property. Bruner was transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Nov. 30

City of Englewood

Report 17-074438: Olyn C. Dow, 20, of Englewood, was charged with criminal trespass at Subway. He was previously trespassed from the business on May 17 but had entered the restaurant and attempted to place a food order. He was asked to leave. He refused and began yelling obscenities before his friends pulled him outside. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Friday, Dec. 1

City of Clayton

Report 17-2358: Criminal damaging was reported in the 6800 block of Stillmore Drive. An unknown subject cut the padlock off a trailer during the overnight hours. The padlock was found on the ground by the trailer. After an initial inspection by the resident nothing appeared to missing from the trailer.

City of Englewood

Report 17-074724: Jason D. Coates, 43, of Columbus, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He was transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Dec. 2

City of Union

Report 17-074960: Justin T. Griesheimer, 28, was charged with having a dog running at large. He was issued a court summons.

Report 17-075031: While traveling north on Main Street an officer observed a vehicle having trouble maintaining its lane of travel. The officer activated his overhead lights but the vehicle was slow to respond and continued to drive slowly while the driver repeatedly applied his brakes. After the vehicle stopped and the officer approached the driver an odor of alcohol was detected. Joshua D. Deem, 34, of West Milton, was charged with driving while under the influence. He registered at. 179 percent on a portable breathalyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Sunday, Dec. 3

City of Englewood

Report 17-075241: Gregory E. Jacobs, 46, of Tipp City, was charged with theft without consent at Meijer. He was issued a court summons and released.

Report 17-075272: Derek K. Gatlin, 30, of Lima, was charged with theft by deception at Meijer. Gatlin removed a pair of price tags from items in the toy department and then went to the tool department and placed one price tag on a socket set and another on a cut off tool. He proceeded to the self-checkout lane and paid $1.59 for merchandise that actually had a value of more than $30. Gatlin was issued a court summons and released.

Monday, Dec. 4

City of Clayton

Report 17-2383: Criminal damaging to a vehicle was reported on Michelle Place. An unknown subject shattered the rear window on a vehicle parked in a driveway.

By Ron Nunnari

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

