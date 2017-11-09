Northmont area police reports

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Clay Township

Report 17-20209-10: James C. Randolph, 40, of Greenville, was arrested by Greenville Police on a clay Township warrant for failure to appear. Randolph was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Oct. 27

City of Clayton

Report 17-2108: An unknown subject punctured the rear passenger side tire on a vehicle in the 6800 block of Ranch Hill Dr. The victim stated a red two door vehicle occupied by a black male and white female was parked across the street from his residence and he confronted the subjects and asked them what they were doing because he had never seen them in the area before. The female stated that she lived around the corner. He asked them to move their vehicle because they were preventing his son from backing out of the driveway.

Report 17-2109: Burglary was reported in the 11000 block of Rinehart Rd. The front door had been forced open and a closet in the master bedroom was opened and multiple items removed including two firearms with fully loaded magazines, a leather pouch with throwing knives, a Crown Royal beg containing approximately $30 in change and spare ammunition. A pillowcase was removed from the bed to possibly carry the stolen items in.

Clay Township

Report 17-20236-10: A resident of Arlington Road requested police to be present while they were moving out, alleging that the landlord was interfering with their move. When the tenant left the landlord arrived at the police department and alleged that the tenant has stolen a heater. Police advised the landlord that this was civil matter and that the tenant was requiring him to provide a 24 hour notice prior to entering their premises. After the landlord left another pair of tenants stated the landlord had taken their mail and was refusing to return it because it had the wrong address on it. The tenants also claimed the landlord was entering the dwelling unannounced and without permission while they were not home and one time turned the power off. The tenants stated that they left around 11 p.m. last night and returned at 2 p.m. on today’s date and found the sinks overflowing with water.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Clay Township

Report 17-20238-10: Police were dispatched to the KOA Campground on Wellbaum Road on the report of a disturbance involving multiple subjects. Assistance was requested from Brookville Police. Upon arrival the two primary people involved approached police. A white male stated a group of people had thrown rocks at his 11-year-old son while he was riding his bike. He said he went to confront them and a white female claimed she threw a soft football at his son. Two white males also approached him and one placed his chest up to his, so he threatened to stab them in fear for his life and at that point the whiter female grabbed him around the throat. The officer spoke to the female who stated she threw a squishy football at the boy on the bike because he almost hit one the small children at their campsite. She stated the male threatened them with a knife and she did put her hand up to his throat. After reviewing a video no picture was visible and only a female and male could be heard talking. None of the parties involved wished to pursue criminal charges.

Report 17-20244-10: A resident owning a rental property came to the police department to report criminal mischief and theft of a heater. Due to an unknown time frame that the damage occurred and no brand name or serial number for the heater, the landlord was advised that this was civil matter.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Clay Township

Report 17-20245-10: Stephanie E. Cline, 30, of Brookville, was arrested by Brookville Police on a Clay Township warrant for failure to appear for possession of a drug abuse instrument. Cline was released to a Clay Township officer and transported to the county jail.

Report 17-20246-10: A bike was found in the middle of the roadway at Wellbaum and Upper Lewisburg Salem roads and taken to the police property room for storage until claimed.

Monday, Oct. 30

City of Clayton

Report 17-2128: Aggravated robbery was reported at Dollar General. An employee stated that a light skinned black male wearing a black hat with a triangle logo, all black clothing and glasses robbed the store brandishing a black handgun. The suspect fled the store in a southbound direction. While responding to the scene a Dayton K-9 unit was requested. A Clay Township officer and officers from Englewood assisted with setting up a perimeter. A witness stated he saw the suspect run past him while he was in the Garden Woods Apartments parking lot directly behind the store. The suspect ran alongside the buildings and towards the Stillwater River. A K-9 followed a track to the southeast parking lot of Garden Woods Apartments where the track terminated.

City of Englewood

Report 17-066475: Adam L. Kolb, 37, and Kayeann L. Pingel, 25, both of Greenville, were each charged with theft at Walmart after concealing merchandise and attempting to leave the store without paying. Kolb and Pingel were both transported to the county jail.

Clay Township

Report 17-20264-10: Possible criminal activity was reported at a property in the 9700 block of Brookville Phillipsburg Road. A video revealed two unknown males entering the property from a neighbor’s yard and cover a motorcycle with a blue tarp that is parked outside a garage on the north side of the property. A third male suspect, believed to be a known subject, watches the entire event from the neighboring yard. The three suspects then left the scene in an unknown direction.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

City of Clayton

Report 17-2136: Ryan M. McCabe, 22, of Clayton, was charged with criminal mischief after jumping on the hood of an occupied car at Garden Woods Apartments and later throwing a chair on the vehicle’s windshield causing serious damage. McCabe was found lying on his living room floor half naked, likely due to his level of intoxication. A small plastic bag of marijuana was found in plain view and confiscated for destruction. McCabe was also charged with domestic violence in reference to an incident occurring the night before. He was transported to the county jail.

City of Englewood

Report 17-066704: A 16-year-old male from Englewood was charged with theft at Meijer. Charges were forwarded to Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Clay Township

Report 17-20269-10: Nathan D. Bembry, 21, of Kettering, was charged with telecommunications harassment fail to desist and telecommunications harassment to menace, coerce, intimidate or obscene. A court summons was issued.

Friday, Nov. 3

City of Clayton

Report 17-2151: An unknown subject broke into a vehicle parked in the 7200 block of Robert Ulrich and removed a black bag containing multiple checkbooks, a credit card, bills, and credit card statements.

City of Englewood

Report 17-067537: Aimee R. Bolton, 33, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Walmart. She was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Nov. 5

City of Clayton

Report 17-2168: Police responded to the 6400 block of Riverbend Dr. on the report of a gun being fired into an occupied residence. The resident stated that he and his family were upstairs when they heard what sounded like several shots coming from the front of the residence. Two of his daughters were downstairs watching a movie and about 15 minutes after they came upstairs the shots were heard. After the first shot a female could be heard screaming, “What are you doing?” After the scream three more shots were heard and a vehicle screeched its tires and drove off. After making sure his family was OK the resident went downstairs and noticed drywall dust and some insulation on the floor of the family room where his girls had been watching the movie. The resident then discovered a bullet hole in the wall and what looked like a ricochet on the opposite wall. The resident followed the possible trajectory of the bullet and found a hole in the garage wall as well as the garage door. During an investigation police found a large hole on the outside of the garage door. The trajectory took the bullet through the back wall of the garage, the family room wall and a ricochet mark before the bullet struck a smaller wall. The fired bullet was found on the carpet in the opposite corner of the family room. Police found a live Luger 9 millimeter bullet in the street about 15 feet from Philadelphia Drive and a spent shell casing about two feet away. Officers also located two Smith & Wesson 40 caliber bullet casings on Philadelphia Drive in the turn lane to Tributary Drive. It appeared as though two vehicles were exchanging gunfire and one of the stray bullets entered the victim’s residence.

Report 17-2169: The theft of merchandise totaling $67.94 was reported at United Dairy Farmers. An unknown black male stuffed the merchandise into his coveralls, paid for $15 worth of gas and fled the lot.

City of Englewood

Report 17-067962: Police were dispatched to the first block of South Walnut Street on the report of a theft of gravel in progress for a road project. Detective Collins located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. National Rd. The driver had five buckets of gravel in his van. He admitted the gravel was not his, that he did not have permission to remove it and that it was theft. Lloyd E. Huddleson, 75, of Clayton, was charged with theft. He was issued a court summons.

http://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/11/web1_Chiefs_Composite_new.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind